Cummins recalls nearly 70,000 B6.7 diesel engines

Cummins is recalling tens of thousands of B6.7 engines for an issue with the fuel system, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents.

On April 3, NHTSA published a recall acknowledgement document to Cummins regarding B6.7 diesel engines, part number D313029BX03. Engines with fuel module option number FS90301 or FS90453 are affected.

According to NHTSA, the electric fuel heater within the fuel module may overheat and cause plastic in the fuel heater to melt and potentially catch fire. It also may lead to engine stalling. Nearly 70,000 Cummins engines are affected, including those for buses, trucks and emergency vehicles.

Cummins has neither provided a notification schedule nor determined a remedy for the recall. Once those details are figured out, owners of affected engines will be notified. Until then, those with B6.7 diesel engines can contact Cummins customer service at 800-286-6467 with any questions.

NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20E-018.

