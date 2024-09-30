Cummins recalls more than 9,000 X15 engines

Thousands of Cummins X15 engines are being recalled after the manufacturer discovered an issue with the fuel pump.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents, Cummins is recalling more than 9,000 X15 diesel engines. Affected engines include those with part number D103019BX03, Cummins X15 fuel pump barrel service kits with part number 631058000 and X15 fuel pump service assemblies with part numbers 559463000 and 559462500.

Fuel pump barrels installed on some of the Cummins X15 engines may have been built using low-fatigue-strength parts, making them susceptible to fracture. A fracture could cause a fuel leak, which could result in an engine stall. An engine stall increases the risk of a crash. Only 3% of the recall population is expected to have the defect.

Cummins will replace the fuel pump barrels for free. The engine manufacturer will notify original equipment manufacturers by Oct. 16. Notification letters will be sent to owners of engines affected by the recall no later than Nov. 22.

It is not clear which vehicles are affected by the recall. However, affected Cummins X15 engines were purchased by Kenworth, Peterbilt, Navistar and Daimler Truck North America.

According to a safety recall report, the more than 9,000 Cummins X15 engines being recalled were built between identified production dates. Those engines were sold to various original equipment manufacturers for installation in on-road applications. If appropriate, truck manufacturers may issue a separate vehicle recall at a later date.

Recall documents state that vehicles with the Cummins X15 engine defect may experience reduced performance or may see a warning lamp when fuel pressure drops below the commanded value. People in or around the vehicle may also see or smell diesel fuel.

For questions about this recall, contact Cummins’ customer service at 812-377-5000 with recall number C7083. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 24E-078. LL

