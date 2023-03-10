Cummins rebrands New Power unit as Accelera

Engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. is rebranding its New Power business unit as Accelera.

The business unit has a broad portfolio of zero-emission technology.

The launch of Accelera is part of Columbus, Ind.-based Cummins’ efforts to achieve its Destination Zero strategy, which is focused on evolving Cummins technologies to reach zero emissions across its product portfolio.

The company says multiple solutions are required to achieve industrywide decarbonization across the diverse applications powered by Cummins tech. In recent years, Cummins says it has invested more than $1.5 billion in research and technology, capital, and acquisitions to build Accelera’s leadership and technological capabilities.

“Achieving our goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 requires leveraging our entire portfolio of businesses,” Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins president and CEO, said in a news release.

She added that Cummins has built the broadest combination of zero-emissions technologies dedicated to the commercial vehicle industry like battery electric and fuel cell electric powertrain solutions and electrolyzers for green hydrogen production. Electrolyzers make hydrogen to power trucks and other vehicles.

Accelera’s zero-emissions technologies offer battery electric and fuel cell electric solutions across commercial and industrial applications with hundreds of electrolyzers generating hydrogen around the world today.

“Establishing Accelera reinforces our commitment to leading in zero-emissions solutions and highlights our unmatched ability to leverage our deep understanding of our customers’ needs and applications, technical expertise and extensive service and support network to walk hand in hand with our customers throughout the energy transition,” Rumsey said.

Amy Davis, who has led the New Power business unit since 2020, will be president of Accelera. She has been with Cummins for more than 25 years.

“The purpose of Accelera is simple – to secure a sustainable future for the industries that keep the world running,” Davis said in a news release. “Launching this new brand drives additional focus in our business and enables us to stay ahead of the ever-changing zero-emissions landscape. By leveraging Cummins’ deep understanding of our customers’ needs and the demands of their applications, Accelera will deliver leading zero-emission technologies necessary to accelerate the shift to zero.”

Two zero-emissions projects also were announced with the launch of Accelera:

Accelera by Cummins will supply a 90-megawatt proton exchange membrane electrolyzer system for Varennes Carbon Recycling’s plant in Quebec, Canada. The project is the largest electrolyzer project Cummins has announced to date. It will advance North America’s green hydrogen-based economy and help turn nonrecyclable waste into bio fuels and circular chemicals.

Accelera and Blue Bird aim to power a new fleet of 1,000 electric school buses across the United States over the next 12-18 months. Production of the electric school buses will be significantly accelerated, more than doubling the zero-emissions school buses that the pair have put into operation since the start of production. With 1,000 new electric school buses on the road, 10,600 metric tons of harmful carbon emissions will be prevented annually.

Accelera is expected to continue to build on recent zero-emission projects announced in recent years:

Completing the acquisition of Meritor Inc. and Siemens Commercial Vehicle business to advance electric powertrain solutions.

Increasing global electrolyzer manufacturing capacity with gigawatt-scalable plants in Fridley, Minn. – its first in the United States – and in Spain (now under construction).

Powering the world’s largest proton exchange membrane electrolyzer in operation in the world in Bécancour, Canada.

Powering the world’s first hydrogen refueling station for ships, cars, trucks and industrial customers in Antwerp, Belgium.

Powering the world’s first megawatt-scale demonstration plant for storing wind energy in the natural gas grid at “WindGas” in Falkenhagen, Germany.

Powering the world’s first fleets of hydrogen fuel cell passenger trains in Germany

Deploying four hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered class 8 heavy-duty trucks with several marquis fleet customers in the United States.

Powering 52 fuel cell city buses in Lingang, Shanghai.

Powering refuse trucks with FAUN across Europe.

Accelera has operations in North America, across Europe and in China, with additional joint ventures in the Netherlands and China. To learn more about Accelera, visit AcceleraZero.com. LL

