Cummins, Isuzu plan to demonstrate electric truck in 2022

Engine maker Cummins and Isuzu Motors plan to have a medium-duty battery-electric truck prototype ready to demonstrate this year in North America.

This truck would be the first zero-emissions solution facilitated by the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership, which was created in May 2019, according to a news release.

The Cummins PowerDrive 6000 will be integrated into Isuzu’s F-Series truck. The partnership plans to pilot the truck with prominent North American fleets beginning in 2022.

When a demonstration and pilot phase is completed, Isuzu plans to explore ways to commercialize medium-duty, battery-electric trucks with Cummins-powered systems across North America.

Tokyo-based Isuzu manufactures commercial vehicles, pickup trucks, diesel and natural gas engines, parts and components. It sells trucks and components in more than 150 countries.

Columbus, Ind.-based Cummins Inc., was founded in 1919. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products.

Through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide, Cummins reports having earned about $1.8 billion on sales of $19.8 billion in 2020.

Cummins pivot to electric

Cummins has taken several large steps over the past five years in developing electric trucks.

The company launched its Electrification Business Development Initiative in 2017 and renamed it New Power in 2019. The unit develops electric and hydrogen fuel-cell technologies.

It unveiled Aeos, a concept electric-powered semi-truck tractor unit, in 2017. The Aeos is an 18,000 pound, short-haul two-axle Class 7 daycab tractor unit. The company called it a demonstration “urban hauler tractor.”

In October 2017, Cummins announced acquiring the assets of Brammo Inc., a designer and developer of battery packs for mobile and stationary applications.

The company introduced the Cummins PowerDrive 6000 after acquiring Efficient Drivetrains Inc. in the third quarter of 2018. Based in Milipitas, Calif., in the Silicon Valley, Efficient Drivetrains designs and produces hybrid and fully electric power solutions for commercial markets.

In February 2018, Cummins also acquired Dundee-Scotland-based electric vehicle maker Johnson Matthey Battery Systems.

In December 2021, the powertrain manufacturerannounced a new electric powertrain for terminal tractors. Field tests for the PowerDriveTM 8000 system are planned for early 2022 with Finish company Kalmar. LL

