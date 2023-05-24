Cummins invests in fuel agnostic platform at N.Y. plant

Cummins is planning to invest $452 million in its Jamestown Engine Plant in New York state.

The investment will upgrade the plant to produce the industry’s first fuel-agnostic internal combustion engine platform.

Cummins and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the investment on Monday.

The Jamestown Engine Plant recently produced its 2.5 millionth engine, Cummins also announced. It was an X15, the new 15-liter natural gas product. Kenworth Trucks will get the milestone engine to install in its Legacy W900 truck for Palmer Kenworth.

The fuel-agnostic engine platform leverages a range of lower-carbon-producing fuel types, including natural gas. Cummins’ fuel-agnostic 15-liter engine platform that will be produced at Jamestown is touted as the first natural gas engine to be specifically designed for heavy-duty truck applications. The engine creates up to 500 horsepower output.

The fuel-agnostic engine platforms feature a series of engine versions that are derived from a common base engine, which means they have a high degree of parts commonality. Below the head gasket of each engine will largely have similar components and above the head gasket will have different components for different fuel types. Each engine version will use a different, single fuel.

This new design approach will be applied across the company’s engine portfolios including the B6.7, the X15, and the new 10-liter portfolio called the X10.

The company also recently announced the 5 millionth engine coming off the production line at the Rocky Mount Engine Plant in Whitakers, N.C. The Rocky Mount Engine Plant produces the B6.7 and L9 for various original equipment manufacturers and applications, including pick-up and delivery, vocational trucks and school buses.

“These milestone events are remarkable achievements and just the start of what’s yet to come in the company’s road to zero emissions with its Destination Zero strategy announced in 2022,” Cummins said.

The Destination Zero strategy is intended to accelerate decarbonization efforts.

Cummins is headquartered in Columbus, Ind. It was founded in 1919. The company makes internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions. It also makes components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air-handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. LL

