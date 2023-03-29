Cummins expects to beat EPA emission regs by a year

Cummins says it expects to have its next engine in its fuel-agnostic series ready to meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2027 emission regulations a full year early.

A diesel version of the new X10 is anticipated to be ready first, according to a news release. Other versions for gaseous fuels are intended to be introduced later.

It is expected to be versatile enough to serve both medium and heavy-duty applications. It is positioned to replace both the L9 engine for medium-duty applications and the X12, which was designed to deliver maximum payload from a lighter engine.

The X10 has 10-liter displacement and is expected to complement the B6.7 medium-duty and X15 performance engines for vocational, transit, pickup and delivery, and regional haul customers.

The new X10 diesel is expected to emit 75% fewer nitrogen oxide emissions than required at its expected launch in 2026. The X10 engine is expected to be compliant to the U.S. EPA’s 2027 regulations while providing significant fuel economy improvement.

“Diesel will remain a critical technology for the commercial vehicle market for years to come, and Cummins will continue to support it,” according to a company news release.

The engine will first be available in Europe and North America. It also will be developed for off-highway markets.

The X10 architecture uses a belt-driven, high-output, 48-volt alternator and aftertreatment heater solution optimized for increasingly stringent emission standards.

The fuel-agnostic platform will be scalable to other advanced combustion technologies.

Cummins’ fuel-agnostic platform features a series of engine versions that are derived from a common base engine, which means they have some parts commonality. Below the head gasket of each engine will largely have similar components and above the head gasket will have different components for different fuel types. Each engine version will operate using a different, single fuel.

The X10 engine can be paired with a variety of transmissions, depending on the application, including the Eaton Cummins Endurant to enable additional drivability benefits and efficiency gains. The X10 is intended to be exceptionally efficient from idle to full power.

Customers may choose to use B20 biodiesel to further reduce carbon emissions with the X10 engine.

The engine is equipped with Acumen, which provides digital connectivity and direct, immediate access to a range of applications and capabilities. These capabilities include over-the-air calibration, predictive service recommendations, and additional features that help fleets keep their trucks and equipment on the road.

Cummins plans to offer a full portfolio of products in 2026 to cover the medium-duty and heavy-duty customer needs, including the new 15-liter natural gas engine, the X15N. Additionally, the B6.7 will be offered in diesel, natural gas, gasoline and propane. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.