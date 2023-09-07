Cummins, Daimler Truck, Paccar partnering to advance battery production

Accelerating and localizing battery cell production and the battery supply chain in the U.S. is the goal of a Cummins, Daimler Truck and Paccar joint venture.

Each company will own 30% and have joint control with the total investment to be between $2 billion and $3 billion for a 21-gigawatt-hour factory, the companies said in a news release.

The lithium-iron-phosphate battery technology for commercial battery-electric trucks will be the focus of the venture. These batteries offer lower cost, longer life and enhanced safety compared to other battery types, according to the release.

“Our vision is the highest quality, locally produced battery technology to enhance the operations of our customers and help them achieve their operational and environmental goals,” said Preston Feight, Paccar chief executive officer.

Eve Energy has been selected as the technology partner for its “industry-leading battery cell design.” The company will have 10% ownership in the venture.

“We have the responsibility to decarbonize in a way that is best for all of our stakeholders and the planet,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins chair and chief executive officer. “This requires working closely with key partners. Not only are we advancing a key technology solution for our customers, but accelerating the energy transition in the United States.”

Cost-effective and differentiated battery cell technology that creates value for commercial vehicle customers across North America is the ultimate goal.

“For Daimler Truck, partnerships and a strict focus on costs and smart capital allocation are the key levers to succeed on the path towards sustainable transportation,” said Martin Daum, chief executive officer of Daimler Truck. “This planned joint venture enables economies of scale beyond Daimler Truck. It is a key puzzle piece of our battery industrialization strategy, ensuring access to the right battery cell technology at the right cost.”

Cummins, Daimler Truck and Paccar said they are committed to reducing carbon emissions consistent with the Paris Agreement.

The partnership is subject to customary closing conditions, receipt of applicable merger control and regulatory approvals. LL

