Cummins, ATHS partner to preserve trucking history

The American Truck Historical Society has announced a new level of sponsorship. The Visionary Partner sponsorship, according to an ATHS news release, is “a new opportunity for stakeholders to be active in the future and growth of the organization.”

According to Laurence Gration, executive director for the ATHS, a Visionary Partner is, “one that shares the values of ATHS and the importance of preserving the history of trucks, the trucking industry and its pioneers.”

In addition to the announcement of the new program, the ATHS announced Columbus, Ind.-based Cummins Inc. as its first visionary partner.

The largest contributors to the ATHS, Visionary Partners make a minimum $25,000 annual contribution to the society for five consecutive years. That contribution can be allocated how the partner chooses. Gration told Land Line that Cummins’ sponsorship dollars will go to the ATHS library as well as technical education components of the society’s work.

“Whether the visionary partner specifically allocates funds to the digitization of the world’s largest depository of trucking information, or adds to the apprentice or scholarship programs for trucking’s future, or expands the ATHS ability to display and share the artifacts on display at the KC Visitors Center, together these groups can grow the future of trucking by supporting the past,” Gration told Land Line.

As part of their sponsorship, Cummins also is sharing resources through its archives programs, which will improve the ATHS’s ability to research and promote their contributions to the industry.

Amy Boerger, vice president and general manager of North America for Cummins Inc., says the new partnership allows their company to gain exposure to an audience with a passion for the industry.

“Cummins is excited to be the ATHS’ first Visionary Partner,” Boerger said in a news release. “This organization allows us to connect with an audience who is so passionate about the trucking industry and our Cummins history in the market. We look forward to honoring the past and using it as inspiration for the future of Cummins and with ATHS.”

Inventor and founder Clessie Cummins has been inducted into the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame. With 33 U.S. patents, Cummins improved on existing diesel engines as well as created new diesel engine designs. Cummins’ designs set five world records for endurance and speed for trucks, buses, and race cars. A plaque honoring him is on display in the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame in the ATHS home office in Kansas City, Mo.

“The Cummins’ vision for innovation and empowering success coupled with the passion of ATHS members to move history forward is invaluable to the future of enhancing ATHS member offerings and expanding its physical property. ATHS looks forward to unfolding what we can accomplish together,” Gration said.

A virtual exhibit of Cummins’ historic contribution to the industry can be found on the ATHS website. LL