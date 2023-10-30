Cruise suspends driverless operations nationwide

Days after the California Department of Motor Vehicles concluded that Cruise’s robotaxis posed “an unreasonable risk to public safety,” the company has suspended its driverless operations nationwide.

“We have decided to proactively pause driverless operations across all our fleets while we take time to examine our processes, systems and tools and reflect on how we can better operate in a way that will earn public trust,” Cruise posted on Twitter.

Last week, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced the immediate suspension of Cruise’s autonomous vehicle deployment and driverless testing permits. The DMV said it determined the vehicles are not safe for public operation and that the manufacturer “misrepresented” information related to the safety of the autonomous technology of its vehicles. According to the department’s statement, Cruise has been instructed on what steps it needs to take to be reinstated.

The suspension does not prevent the company from testing its autonomous vehicles with a safety driver.

Cruise, which is owned by General Motors, had been transporting passengers in San Francisco. Waymo also operates a fleet of driverless robotaxis in San Francisco, where there have been numerous incidents.

NBC News and other media outlets reported that on Oct. 2 in San Francisco, a hit-and-run driver struck a pedestrian before a Cruise self-driving car ran the woman over.

There also have been reports in San Francisco of self-driving cars obstructing police and firefighters reaching emergencies. In June, an autonomous vehicle came to a full stop on a road emergency personnel were attempting to use in response to a nearby mass shooting. As of August, the San Francisco Fire Department said it had recorded 55 incidents of driverless vehicles blocking emergency vehicles in 2023.

What does this mean for autonomous trucks?

This setback for driverless vehicles comes at a time when Aurora Innovations hopes to deploy fully autonomous trucks in Texas by the end of 2024.

The incidents in San Francisco have not gone unnoticed by those who question the safety of 80,000-pound trucks with no driver traveling down the highway at 70 mph. At a House subcommittee hearing about autonomous trucks in September, the problems in San Francisco received considerable attention.

Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, testified at the hearing that the technology is not ready and said that the trucking industry should learn from the mistakes made by driverless cars.

“The safety mishaps are substantial, and the consequences are alarming,” Chase told lawmakers. “While AVs for passengers and AV trucks are not the same, there are similarities and lessons to be learned from the ongoing San Francisco (program). The serious problems must not be replicated or magnified with trucks or transit vehicles, which are significantly larger and heavier, more complex to operate and can have devastating outcomes in crashes.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents small-business truckers, wrote to the committee about problems involving autonomous trucks.

“First and foremost, truckers are concerned about safety – their own – as well as the driving public’s,” OOIDA wrote. “Despite unfounded forecasts and empty promises that automated vehicles will lead to zero deaths, there continue to be real-world situations in which automation has devastatingly failed … For truckers who must share the road with these vehicles to do their job, an accident caused by autonomous technology could put them out of business and cause serious injury or death. Unfortunately, current voluntary reporting requirements leave truckers and the public in the dark about the safety and reliability of autonomous technologies.” LL