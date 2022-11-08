CRST, C.R. England settle noncompete case for more than $2M

November 8, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

CRST International and C.R. England have reached a settlement in an antitrust lawsuit filed by truckers.

A federal judge in California has given preliminary approval of a settlement between CRST and C.R. England and a class of truck drivers. According to court documents, C.R. England will pay $925,000 while CRST will pay $1.2 million.

The lawsuit in question accuses CRST and others of colluding with one another to not hire each other’s drivers who are under contract, claiming that such an act violates antitrust laws.

Allegations include several transportation and logistics companies entering “horizontal” no-hire agreements. Specifically, they agree not to hire drivers “under contract” with any of the other defendants. “Under contract” drivers are defined to include both current drivers and former drivers who have not paid off certain loans even if the drivers are actually unemployed.

CRST also requires employees to enter covenants not to compete that prohibit them from obtaining work with any other motor carrier as long as drivers’ loans are not fully paid, according to court documents.

Neither the no-hire agreements nor the noncompete clauses have a clear time limit. Consequently, they could apply indefinitely to former employees who are unable to repay their debts to CRST and other carriers. As a result, former employees of the defendants who are unable to pay their debts may be forced to remain unemployed, disabling them to earn the income needed to pay off their debts.

Furthermore, because the noncompete clauses also prohibit former drivers from working as independent contractors, they prevent competition by defendants’ former drivers, the federal government said in its statement.

In 2020, Western Express, which also was named in the lawsuit, settled the case for $1.4 millionLL

TravelCenters

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

EPA gliders

California

OOIDA objects to EPA approval of California plan

OOIDA has stepped into a court case over California emission standards because of the potential effect on future truck regulations.

By Mark Reddig | November 03

Rhode Island appeals federal court ruling on truck tolls

Crime & Courts

Rhode Island files appeal of federal court ruling against truck-only tolls

Rhode Island files appeal of a federal court’s decision against the state’s truck-only toll plan. State yet to comment on legal basis for the appeal.

By Ryan Witkowski | November 07

National Freight wage law Paul Matthew Hill, BCFCsuit. Image by

Crime & Courts

National Freight moves to decertify class of truckers in wage lawsuit

National Freight, Inc. wants to decertify a class of truckers accusing it of misclassifying drivers as independent contractors.

By Tyson Fisher | November 03

California overstepped with emission standards, OOIDA says. Image by Paul Matthew Hill, BCFC

Crime & Courts

California overstepped with emission standards, OOIDA says

California is overstepping its authority in regard to emission standards, OOIDA told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

By Mark Schremmer | November 03