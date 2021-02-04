Cross Island Parkway toll in South Carolina coming to an end

As new tolls are being proposed nationwide, one will finally be going away: the Cross Island Parkway toll in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the state will no longer be collecting tolls on Hilton Head Island’s Cross Island Parkway beginning at 11: 59 p.m. on June 30. SCDOT is currently in the process of converting the corridor to nontolled road.

Consequently, sales of new Palmetto Pass accounts will end on Feb. 28. According to Palmetto Pass’ website, the cost of a two-axle vehicle on the Cross Island Parkway is $1.25 at the plaza and $1 at the ramp for cash customers. Each additional axle is $1 (plaza and ramps). However, Palmetto Pass customers pay 75 cents, based on a two-axle vehicle.

Toll were collected to pay for bonds issued to build the road, pay for toll collection operations and maintain the road and facilities. Now that those have been paid for, SCDOT continue maintaining Cross Island Parkway after June 30.

“Since the toll will have completed its purpose of supporting the Parkway’s financing, we will be discontinuing it as required by state law,” Justin Powell, SCDOT deputy secretary of finance and administration, said in a statement. “We are preparing to close out related Palmetto Pass accounts and prepare for construction work to remove the toll facilities on the corridor.”

Cross Island Parkway is 7.5-mile, limited access route connecting the William Hilton Parkway (Business U.S. 278) at the north end of the island with Palmetto Bay Road and the Sea Pines Circle at the south end of the island. It was opened in 1998.

There are more than 32,000 Palmetto Pass customers. Conduent Transportation, the contractor operating the Cross Island Parkway toll road, will contact those customers with information regarding closing accounts, returning transponders and refunds on deposits. The last day to close accounts will be Dec. 31. Palmetto Pass transponders will no longer work at the Greenville Southern Connector along Interstate 185.

For more information, go to CrossIslandParkway.org. Palmetto Pass customer service phone number is 843-342-6718. LL