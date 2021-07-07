Cross Island Parkway toll in South Carolina comes to an end

While Pennsylvania is increasing tolls, South Carolina is getting rid of its tolls on the Cross Island Parkway serving the resort community of Hilton Head Island.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, tolls on Hilton Head Island’s Cross Island Parkway are no longer being collected. In effect since June 30, SCDOT will be converting the corridor to a non-tolled road. SCDOT stopped selling the Palmetto Pass back in February in anticipation of the conversion.

The 7.5-mile Cross Island Parkway was opened in 1998. The limited access route connects the William Hilton Parkway (U.S. 278) at the north end of the island with Palmetto Bay Road and the Sea Pines Circle at the south end of the island.

“The Cross Island Parkway has been serving Hilton Head residents, visitors and businesses as an important alternate travel route for more than 20 years, and we’re pleased to convert it to a non-tolled roadway permanently,” Justin Powell, SCDOT deputy secretary of finance and administration, said in a statement.

Before the discontinuation of tolls, the Cross Island Parkway rate for a two-axle vehicle was $1.25 at the plaza and $1 at the ramp for cash customers. Each additional axle is $1 (plaza and ramps). However, Palmetto Pass customers pay 75 cents, based on a two-axle vehicle. Toll revenue went to repay bonds that were issued to build the road, pay for collection operations and maintain the roadway and facilities.

Now that everything is paid off, SCDOT will continue maintaining Cross Island Parkway.

Palmetto Pass customers will be contacted by SCDOT and the toll contractor, Conduent Transportation, regarding procedures to close their accounts. The more than 30,000 customers will also need to return their transponders and possibly receive refunds of their deposits. Conduent Transportation, the Florham Park, N.J., company servicing the toll collection, is already contacting customers by mail, email, public and media information, and the Palmetto Pass website.

The last day to close accounts will be Oct. 15. Refunds typically take between three to four weeks. Delays may occur because of the number of accounts being closed. SCDOT will handle violations business as usual. Transponders will no longer work at the Greenville Southern Connector at Interstate 185.

For more questions, contact the Palmetto Pass customer service center at 843-342-6718. LL