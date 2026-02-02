Cross-border trucking looks normal again ahead of USMCA review

Cross-border trucking resumed normal, seasonal behaviors in November, but all freight crossing the borders continued a slide that began last spring.

According to the latest government data, cross-border trucking increased by 1% year-to-year last November. Compared to October, truck freight sank by 10.5%.

Historically, cross-border trucking freight starts to slow down in November. Over the last decade, trucking freight has dropped month-to-month in November every year. That includes 2020, when the economy started to rebound from major disruptions in the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Year-to-year growth in cross-border trucking last November was stronger than in 2024 but somewhat sluggish relative to previous years.

As was the case for most of 2025, cross-border trucking freight at the southern border accounted for the net gain. Mexican truck freight increases by 5.5%, whereas Canadian freight dropped by 5%.

Another trend that continued in November was what drove Mexican cross-border trucking up: computer-related freight. While nearly all of the top 10 Mexican commodities dropped, computer-related imports rose by nearly 70%. Over the last two years, computer-related imports at the southern border have experienced year-over-year increases as high as 83% every month.

Meanwhile at the northern border, vehicle freight hauled by trucks continues to put downward pressure on Canadian imports. Vehicle freight, Canada’s second-biggest import, coming in from the northern border dropped by 17% in November.

Tariffs played a significant role in shaping cross-border trucking freight last year.

Many commodities have been protected from tariffs by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Although a 25% tariff on passenger vehicles, light trucks and their parts is in effect, parts that are USMCA-compliant are exempt. There is also a 25% tariff on heavy-duty trucks. On Monday, Feb. 2, the International Trade Administration published documentation on the Federal Register detailing how certain parts of USMCA-qualifying trucks can be exempt from tariffs.

Enacted in July 2020, USMCA has a 16-year term that is renewable. A provision in the agreement requires a review every six years, with the first review scheduled for this year. If all three countries sign off, the 16-year sunset clock restarts. If one country is not satisfied, an annual review cycle is triggered. That will keep the agreement intact as is until a deal is met, it expires in 2036, or a country withdraws.

USMCA is the first free trade agreement in the U.S. to include a review provision. During initial negotiations, members of Congress were concerned that renegotiating the agreement before the end of the term could slow down private-sector investment due to uncertainty. Proponents argue that reviews prevent the agreement from being outdated.

President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade policy using tariffs could throw a wrench in the negotiations. According to the Associated Press, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Trump’s threats could be part of a larger strategy ahead of the USMCA review.

“The president is a strong negotiator, and some of these comments and positioning should be viewed in the broader context of that,” Carney said.

Minister of International Trade Dominic LeBlanc characterized this year’s USMCA talks as a review rather than a complete renegotiation.

Some tariffs imposed on Mexico and Canada have been challenged in court. The Supreme Court will soon decide whether those tariffs are legal. LL