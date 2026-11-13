Cross-border truck freight values soar. Where are the loads?

All that glitters is not gold. The value of truck freight crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has soared over the past year, but the weight hauled has barely budged, a sign that pricier cargo, not more loads, is driving the growth.

A more valuable load is still just one load. That distinction is central to September’s cross-border freight figures, which show soaring trade values alongside little change in inbound tonnage. The uneven growth complicates the picture for trucking companies looking for signs of a freight recovery.

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Canadian and Mexican imports hauled by trucks were valued at nearly $68 billion in September, up more than 32% from the previous year. However, tonnage is flat.

Separating southern border numbers from the northern border paints two completely different pictures. While truck tonnage is flat on both ends, the value of truck imports from Canada fell 2%, while imports from Mexico rose nearly 50%.

A surge in computer-related imports from Mexico helps explain why impressive dollar gains may not translate into a widespread pickup in trucking demand. The category’s import value more than doubled, far outpacing a 12% increase in tonnage.

Artificial intelligence could be what is driving up cross-border truck freight value.

With nearshoring shifting away from China to Mexico, a lot of components to build up the data center boom are coming from the southern border. That could explain skyrocketing freight value but a minimal increase in tonnage.

Although freight rates have been rising this year, that has been driven by diminishing capacity, not higher demand. Border crossings support that idea when it comes to Mexican freight. Truck crossings are down 4% from last year.

There may not be a broad surge in volume at the southern border, but there could be more opportunities for U.S. owner-operators and motor carriers. Since April 2025, about 25,000 Mexican truck drivers have lost their B-1 visas.

Kyle Toombs, senior vice president of capacity solutions at Uber Freight, told Land Line that higher-value commodities that were once part of through-trailer services are now being transloaded. Rather than go through one trucking company with a network in Mexico, shippers are opening up to hiring a Mexican carrier to get a load to the border and separately hiring a U.S. carrier to take it from there.

Of course, high-value loads will involve more than the basic requirements for owner-operators. They typically require cargo insurance limits well above what most brokers ask for. Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) approved trailer locks are common with high-risk, high-value loads. Cargo thieves have become more organized, targeting high-value cargo.

However, political opposition could complicate future data center development. Voters sided against data center development in all but one of 41 local ballot measures during the midterm election. Many candidates who won vowed to impose a moratorium on new data centers. LL