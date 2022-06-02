Cross-border truck freight shatters record high in March

June 2, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

Freight crossing the borders reached all-time highs in March, with cross-border truck freight shattering the previous record set last March.

Nearly $86 billion of freight hauled by trucks crossed national borders in March, setting a new record high for cross-border truck freight. That is a nearly 16% increase from the previous year, when the $73.92 billion of truck freight set a new record. Compared to the previous month, cross-border truck freight by value increased by nearly 24%.

Only two states experienced a decline in cross-border truck freight compared to February: Delaware (minus 11%) and New Mexico (minus 18%). Compared to a year ago, three more states saw a decline in cross-border freight: Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Increases in cross-border truck freight were seen across all top truck freight commodities.

Iron and steel shipments were hot commodities in March. By percentage change, the largest increases include iron/steel (29%), furniture/lamps/prefabricated buildings (26%) and articles of iron/steel (25%).

Accounting for all modes of transportation, cross-border freight hit a record high of nearly $142 billion in March, an 18% increase from the previous record of $120 billion set last November. That is an increase of 26% from the previous month, and a 24% increase compared to March 2021.

In addition to New Mexico, Louisiana is the only state that experienced a monthly decline in overall cross-border freight. Air, rail and vessel cross-border freight all increased significantly by about 32% each.

Cross-border freight top commodities increased across the board, with wood up 35%, vehicle freight rising 31% and mineral fuels/oils/waxes increasing by 26% compared to February. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, 99% of pipeline freight between the U.S. and Canada are mineral fuels, primarily oil and gas. Of freight by vessel between the U.S. and Mexico, over 50% are mineral fuel shipments between Gulf of Mexico ports in the U.S. and Mexico. LL

PrePass

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

fuel tax holiday

Canada

Fuel tax holidays and IFTA: clearing up the confusion

Clearing up the confusion about fuel tax holidays and IFTA. Plus, details on the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers, or GOT Truckers Act.

By Scott Thompson | April 18

Senate committee to consider nomination of FMCSA’s Robin Hutcheson

News

Senate committee to consider nomination of FMCSA’s Hutcheson

The Senate Commerce Committee will consider the nomination of Robin Hutcheson as administrator of the FMCSA at a hearing next week.

By Mark Schremmer | June 02

SuperRigs celebrates 40 years ; Photo courtesy Shell Rotella SuperRigs)

News

SuperRigs celebrates 40 years next week

SuperRigs is set for next week at Branson Landing. Over $25,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded at the premier truck beauty contest.

By Land Line Staff | June 02

Missing woman featured on truck, trailer wrap campaign. Photo by Heather Davis, Washington State Patrol

News

Custom-wrapped trucks and trailers could help solve 6-year-old missing persons case

Washington State Patrol unveils two new custom wrapped trucks and trailers in hopes of gathering new information to solve a six-year-long case involving a missing woman.

By Ryan Witkowski | June 02