Cross-border freight up slightly for trucks in April

In April, cross-border freight hauled by trucks increased compared to the previous year, but is down from March.

According to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, truck freight valued at more than $81 billion was hauled across the borders in April. That is a decrease of nearly 10% from March but an increase of 2% compared to April 2022.

The last time trucking cross-border freight experienced a year-to-year decrease was in February 2021. Since then, it has been a two-year streak of increases.

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks across the U.S. northern border rose by more than 2% compared to April 2022. At the southern border, the value of freight increased by nearly 2%.

The top three truck commodities at the northern border were computers/parts ($6.1 billion), vehicles/parts ($5.3 billion) and electrical machinery ($2.3 billion). At the Mexican border, top commodities included electrical machinery ($9.8 billion), computers/parts ($8.7 billion) and vehicles/parts ($6.8 billion).

Accounting for all modes of transportation, the total value of cross-border freight reached more than $126 billion in April. That is a decrease of more than 6% compared to the previous year and a decrease of 10.5% compared to the previous month.

This marks the second consecutive year-to-year decrease. The last time overall cross-border freight had a year-to-year decline was in February 2021.

Canadian freight is down nearly 8% compared to the previous year, whereas Mexican freight increased by more than 5%.

By weight, freight crossing the borders went down by more than 9% compared to last April and decreased by nearly 10% compared to March.

Four of five modes showed a decrease in freight value in April when compared to the previous year. Pipeline freight notched the largest decrease (minus 34.5%), followed by vessel (minus 29.8%), rail (minus 8.4%) and airfreight (minus 4.1%). Trucking experienced the only monthly incline for the second consecutive month. LL

