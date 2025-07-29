Cross-border freight slumps again as tariff uncertainty looms

Cross-border freight fell for a second straight month in May. Businesses were waiting for more certainty amid changing trade policies and tariffs.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics reported that trucking freight across borders dropped nearly 5% year-to-year in May. This followed April’s biggest decline since the pandemic.

Before these recent losses, North American truck freight had decreased in only four months since October 2020. Three of those months were between December 2023 and June 2024.

Historically, cross-border freight tends to go up in May compared to the previous year. Truck driver jobs also fell in May.

Uncertainty about tariffs likely played a big role in this decline. While the broad, global tariffs were paused in May, companies had already frontloaded imports in the first quarter.

Freight Transportation Research Associates’ (FTR) April Trucking Conditions Index climbed to 3.56 in May, the highest since February 2022. This index considers volumes, rates, fleet capacity, fuel prices and financing. A positive score indicates optimistic conditions.

However, Avery Vise, FTR’s vice president of trucking, warned against expecting lasting positive changes. He noted that temporarily lower diesel prices and high freight volumes raised the index. Yet, challenges like tariffs remain.

“As we have noted, the supply chain’s efforts to anticipate and respond to changing tariff policies and other uncertainties make it difficult to get a firm read on the truck freight market’s trajectory,” Vise said in a statement. “We still expect the start of a modestly more favorable market for carriers by early next year, but frankly, we still see significant risks both to the upside and downside.”

May’s decline in cross-border trucking freight largely came from Canada. Freight from the northern border fell by 14.5%, mainly due to drops in vehicle and computer-related cargo.

In contrast, trucking freight to and from Mexico increased slightly, fueled by a rise in computer-related shipments. Computer freight at the southern border has seen double-digit percentage growth every month since April 2024.

Overall, cross-border freight took a hit in May. All modes except airfreight (up 4%) saw reduced freight. Vessel freight experienced the largest decline at 19%.

Final cross-border freight numbers may improve in June. The global tariff pause was set to end on July 9. However, President Donald Trump extended it to Aug. 1. On July 28, Trump mentioned he aims to set the global tariff rate between 15% and 20%. LL