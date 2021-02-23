Cross-border freight sees first yearly increase since beginning of pandemic

February 23, 2021

Tyson Fisher

|

In December, cross-border freight increased year-to-year for the first time since the pandemic began causing disruptions last March, but trucking took a hit compared to the previous month.

Compared to December 2019, cross-border freight was up 0.4% after a 3.2% decrease in November and a 4.7% decline in October, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. That marks the first year-to-year increase since last February, just before the nation began implementing lockdowns due to the pandemic.

The value of freight hauled across national borders rose by nearly 1% compared with November, when cross-border freight went down by more than 6% compared with the previous month. April’s monthly drop of 41% is the largest on record. However, June’s 46% increase is among the highest on record.

December’s yearly increase for cross-border freight is the first since last February, when North American freight rose by 2%.

Over the past several years, December has fluctuated between increases and decreases, with a 4% increase in 2019, preceded by a 1% decrease in 2018, 7.4% increase in 2017, 1% decrease in 2016 and an 8.4% decrease in 2015.

December cross-border freight (trucks)
Truck cross-border freight value by state compared to November. Blue states denote an increase, while orange states denote a decrease. (Source: Bureau of Transportation Statistics)

Trucks carried nearly $61 billion of the nearly $97 billion of cross-border imports and exports in December, a 3.5% decrease from November but an increase of nearly 6% compared with December 2019.

Month-to-month, Canada truck freight decreased by 3%, whereas Mexico truck freight went down by nearly 4%. Top truck commodities were computers and parts, motor vehicles and parts, electrical machinery, plastics, and measuring/testing instruments.

December’s cross-border freight total of nearly $97 billion is up $885 million from the previous month and increased more than $400 million from December 2019.

All modes except truck freight experienced an increase, with vessel freight having the largest increase at 22%.

Nearly 56% of U.S.-Canada November cross-border freight was moved by trucks, followed by rail at nearly 16%. Of the more than $49 billion of freight moving in and out of Mexico, trucks carried 69% of the loads. LL

 

Lucas Oil
Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

North Dakota Senate committee meets on truck size, road trains

News

North Dakota Senate committee meets on truck size and weight

Ongoing legislation in the North Dakota statehouse would aid road trains – longer and heavier truck loads on state highways and interstates.

By Keith Goble | February 23

FMCSA declares driver imminent hazard

News

Idaho-based driver an imminent hazard, according to FMCSA

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has declared Idaho-licensed commercial driver Shane R. Warr to be an imminent hazard.

By Land Line Staff | February 23

D.C. Circuit approves motion to delay HOS appeal

News

D.C. Circuit approves motion to delay hours of service appeal

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has granted the FMCSA’s motion to pause an appeal that challenges the agency’s rule on hours of service.

By Mark Schremmer | February 23

COVID-19 coronavirus resources

News

COVID-19: The latest info brought to you by OOIDA and Land Line

OOIDA & Land Line are compiling information specifically for truckers on COVID-19 regulatory relief and the statewide crowd and restaurant restrictions. We are updating this page regularly as the news breaks.

By Land Line Staff | February 23