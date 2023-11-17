Cross-border freight maintains growth streak for trucking

In September, cross-border freight hauled by trucks increased compared to the previous year but took a dip from August.

According to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, truck freight valued at more than $82 billion was hauled across the borders in September. That is a decrease of 6.4% from August but an increase of less than 1% compared to September 2022.

The last time trucking cross-border freight experienced a year-to-year decrease was in February 2021. Since then, it has been a more than two-year streak of increases.

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks across the U.S. northern border rose by nearly 5% compared to September 2022. At the southern border, the value of freight increased by more than 3%.

The top three truck commodities at the northern border were computers/parts ($6.1 billion), vehicles/parts ($5.7 billion) and electrical machinery ($2.5 billion). At the Mexican border, top commodities included electrical machinery ($10.7 billion), computers/parts ($8.6 billion) and vehicles/parts ($7.1 billion).

Accounting for all modes of transportation, the total value of cross-border freight reached nearly $132 billion in September. That is a decrease of nearly 2% compared to the previous year and a decrease of 4.5% compared to the previous month.

This marks the seventh consecutive year-to-year decrease. The last time overall cross-border freight had a year-to-year decline before this streak was in February 2021.

Canadian freight is down by nearly 3% compared to the previous year, whereas Mexican freight increased by less than 1%.

By weight, freight crossing the borders went up by less than 1% compared to last September but decreased by nearly 8% compared to this August.

Despite the overall decrease, three of the five modes showed an increase in freight value in September when compared to the previous year. Rail freight notched the largest increase (6.7%), followed by vessel (6.4%) and trucking. Pipeline experienced the largest year-to-year decrease at 29%, followed by airfreight (minus 0.2%). LL

