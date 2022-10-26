Cross-border freight increases in August

October 26, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks increased in August compared to the previous month and remains up compared to the previous year.

According to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, nearly $84 billion worth of trucking freight was hauled across the borders in August. That is an increase of more than 8% from July and an increase of 19% compared to August 2021.

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks across the U.S. northern border jumped by 10% compared to July. At the southern border, the value of freight increased by more than 6%.

By weight, trucking cross-border freight went up nearly 6% compared to July.

Accounting for all modes of transportation, the total value of cross-border freight reached more than $140 billion in August. That is an increase of nearly 6% compared to the previous month, and an increase of more than 24% compared to the previous year.

Canadian freight is up nearly 4% compared to the previous month, whereas Mexican freight increased by nearly 8%.

By weight, freight crossing the borders went up 3% compared to last August and increased 4.5% compared to July.

All modes except for vessel experienced an increase in freight in August. Truck freight experienced the largest increase, followed by pipeline (4.1%) and airfreight (2.3%). LL

Convoy QuickPay

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

UPS trailers, Image by Jonathan Weis, Jet City Image

News

UPS receives five-year renewal on ELD exemption

FMCSA has provisionally renewed the United Parcel Service’s exemption from various provisions in the ELD mandate.

By Mark Schremmer | October 26

Snow and ice on commercial truck. Image by Vectorass

News

Pennsylvania bill would set up grant program for vehicle snow and ice scrapers

The Pennsylvania lawmaker behind a new rule on removing snow and ice on vehicles wants a grant program to install scrapers across the state.

By Keith Goble | October 26

OOIDA Foundation Market Update

News

OOIDA releases September freight market update

A freight market update, released by the OOIDA Foundation, showed spot rates continue to normalize, while volume and employment are strong.

By Land Line Staff | October 26

OOIDA asks members to oppose electronic IDs

News

OOIDA asks members to oppose electronic IDs

OOIDA says that FMCSA’s notice regarding electronic IDs on trucks triggers red flags regarding privacy and cost.

By Mark Schremmer | October 26