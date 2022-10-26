Cross-border freight increases in August

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks increased in August compared to the previous month and remains up compared to the previous year.

According to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, nearly $84 billion worth of trucking freight was hauled across the borders in August. That is an increase of more than 8% from July and an increase of 19% compared to August 2021.

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks across the U.S. northern border jumped by 10% compared to July. At the southern border, the value of freight increased by more than 6%.

By weight, trucking cross-border freight went up nearly 6% compared to July.

Accounting for all modes of transportation, the total value of cross-border freight reached more than $140 billion in August. That is an increase of nearly 6% compared to the previous month, and an increase of more than 24% compared to the previous year.

Canadian freight is up nearly 4% compared to the previous month, whereas Mexican freight increased by nearly 8%.

By weight, freight crossing the borders went up 3% compared to last August and increased 4.5% compared to July.

All modes except for vessel experienced an increase in freight in August. Truck freight experienced the largest increase, followed by pipeline (4.1%) and airfreight (2.3%). LL

