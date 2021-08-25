Cross-border freight in June sets all-time high by value

August 25, 2021

Tyson Fisher

|

A second consecutive monthly boost sent the value of cross-border freight in June to an all-time high as North American freight continues to rebound from huge hits caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Compared to June 2020, cross-border freight rose by more than 41% after a 94% increase in May and an 85% increase in April, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. May’s year-to-year increase was the largest by percentage since the U.S. Department of Transportation began compiling numbers in 1993. Conversely, last May North American freight dropped by nearly 49%. That was the largest annual decrease on record.

The value of freight hauled across national borders increased by nearly 7% compared with May, when cross-border freight went down by more than 1% compared with the previous month. In the past 20 years, cross-border freight has not displayed any pattern in June compared to the previous month. Not counting 2020 during the pandemic, 50% of June freight has gone up since 2001, with half going down.

June cross-border freight map (trucks)
Truck cross-border freight value by state compared to May. Blue states denote an increase, while orange states denote a decrease. (Source: Bureau of Transportation Statistics)

Like every other mode, trucking cross-border freight in June was up.

Trucks carried more than $72 billion of the nearly $116 billion of imports and exports in June, a more than 6% increase from May. Compared to a year ago, truck freight jumped up by nearly 28%.

Month-to-month, Canada truck freight increased by more than 5%, whereas Mexico truck freight went up by more than 7%. Top truck commodities were computer-related machinery/parts (up 7%), electrical machinery/equipment and parts (up 6%), vehicles other than railway (up 9%), plastics/articles (up 7%) and measuring/testing instruments (up 7.5%).

June’s cross-border freight total of nearly $116 billion is up by more than $7 billion from the previous month, and it increased by nearly $34 billion from June 2020. June set a new record high for North American freight by value, previously set in March at nearly $115 billion, indicating a return to a pre-pandemic economy.

All modes experienced a month-to-month increase. Pipeline freight experienced the largest increase at more than 20%, followed by airfreight (6%) and trucking.

More than 55% of U.S.-Canada June cross-border freight was moved by trucks, followed by rail at nearly 16%. Of the more than $57 billion of freight moving in and out of Mexico, trucks carried more than 69% of the loads. LL

WW Williams

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

house infrastructure

News

House moves budget forward, agrees to vote on infrastructure by Sept. 27

The House has voted to advance the blueprint of a $3.5 trillion budget resolution and committed to a Sept. 27 deadline to vote on the infrastructure bill.

By Mark Schremmer | August 25

ticket camera, ticket cameras

News

New state laws revise ticket camera rules

Ticket cameras are the topic of new laws in states from coast to coast as legislators endorse the revenue generating devices.

By Keith Goble | August 25

Marty Ellis, skipper of the Spirit, OOIDA tour trailer

News

OOIDA tour trailer returns to Clearwater, Minn.

Clearwater, Minn., is the next stop for Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer. The Nelson Bros. Restaurant and Bakery might tempt him.

By Chuck Robinson | August 25

injury liability, Texas

News

New Texas law effective Sept. 1 revises truck injury liability rules

As of Sept. 1, a new law will revise Texas statute that covers injury liability concerns for truck operations of all sizes.

By Keith Goble | August 24