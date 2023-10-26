Cross-border freight hauled by trucks increases in August

In August, cross-border freight hauled by trucks increased compared to the previous year and also was up from July.

According to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, truck freight valued at nearly $88 billion was hauled across the borders in August. That is an increase of 9.6% from July and an increase of nearly 5% compared to August 2022.

The last time trucking cross-border freight experienced a year-to-year decrease was in February 2021. Since then, it has been a two-year streak of increases.

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks across the U.S. northern border rose by nearly 7% compared to August 2022. At the southern border, the value of freight increased by nearly 3%.

The top three truck commodities at the northern border were computers/parts ($6.3 billion), vehicles/parts ($6.1 billion) and electrical machinery ($2.6 billion). At the Mexican border, top commodities included electrical machinery ($11.5 billion), computers/parts ($9.9 billion) and vehicles/parts ($7.5 billion).

Accounting for all modes of transportation, the total value of cross-border freight reached more than $138 billion in August. That is a decrease of nearly 2% compared to the previous year but an increase of nearly 9% compared to the previous month.

This marks the sixth consecutive year-to-year decrease. The last time overall cross-border freight had a year-to-year decline before this streak was in February 2021.

Canadian freight is down by 4% compared to the previous year, whereas Mexican freight increased by less than 1%.

By weight, freight crossing the borders went down by more than 1% compared to last August but increased by more than 6% compared to this July.

Three of the five modes showed a decrease in freight value in August when compared to the previous year. Pipeline freight notched the largest decrease (minus 33.4%), followed by vessel (minus 11.8%) and rail (minus 1%). Airfreight experienced the largest year-to-year increase at nearly 10%, followed by trucking. LL