Cross-border freight hauled by trucks increased in May

In May, cross-border freight hauled by trucks increased compared to the previous year and went up from April.

According to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, truck freight valued at more than $89 billion was hauled across the borders in May. That is an increase of nearly 10% from April and an increase of nearly 9% compared to May 2022.

The last time trucking cross-border freight experienced a year-to-year decrease was in February 2021. Since then, it has been a two-year streak of increases.

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks across the U.S. northern border rose by nearly 8% compared to May 2022. At the southern border, the value of freight increased by more than 9%.

The top three truck commodities at the northern border were computers/parts ($6.4 billion), vehicles/parts ($6.1 billion) and electrical machinery ($2.5 billion). At the Mexican border, top commodities included electrical machinery ($10.8 billion), computers/parts ($9.8 billion) and vehicles/parts ($7.5 billion).

Accounting for all modes of transportation, the total value of cross-border freight reached more than $136 billion in May. That is a decrease of more than 2% compared to the previous year but an increase of nearly 8% compared to the previous month.

This marks the third consecutive year-to-year decrease. The last time overall cross-border freight had a year-to-year decline was in February 2021.

Canadian freight is down nearly 5% compared to the previous year, whereas Mexican freight increased by less than 1%.

By weight, freight crossing the borders went down by nearly 4% compared to last May but increased by 10.5% compared to April.

Three of five modes showed a decrease in freight value in May when compared to the previous year. Pipeline freight notched the largest decrease (minus 32.9%), followed by vessel (minus 32.8%) and rail (minus 8%). Trucking experienced the largest increase, followed by airfreight (2.6%). LL