Cross-border freight hauled by trucks increased in June

In June, cross-border freight hauled by trucks increased compared to the previous year but fell slightly from May.

According to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, truck freight valued at more than $88 billion was hauled across the borders in June. That is a decrease of less than 1% from May but an increase of more than 6% compared to June 2022.

The last time trucking cross-border freight experienced a year-to-year decrease was in February 2021. Since then, it has been a two-year streak of increases.

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks across the U.S. northern border rose by nearly 6% compared to June 2022. At the southern border, the value of freight increased by more than 6%.

The top three truck commodities at the northern border were computers/parts ($6.6 billion), vehicles/parts ($6.4 billion) and electrical machinery ($2.6 billion). At the Mexican border, top commodities included electrical machinery ($10.8 billion), computers/parts ($9.8 billion) and vehicles/parts ($7.2 billion).

Accounting for all modes of transportation, the total value of cross-border freight reached nearly $135 billion in June. That is a decrease of nearly 5% compared to the previous year and a decrease of more than 1% compared to the previous month.

This marks the fourth consecutive year-to-year decrease. The last time overall cross-border freight had a year-to-year decline before this streak was in February 2021.

Canadian freight is down nearly 10% compared to the previous year, whereas Mexican freight increased by less than 1%.

By weight, freight crossing the borders went down by nearly 3% compared to last June and decreased by nearly 2% compared to May.

Four of the five modes showed a decrease in freight value in June when compared to the previous year. Pipeline freight notched the largest decrease (minus 45.4%), followed by vessel (minus 22.6%), rail (minus 9.7%) and airfreight (minus 2%). Trucking experienced the only year-to-year increase. LL