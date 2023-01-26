Cross-border freight hauled by trucks dropped in November

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks decreased in November compared to the previous month but remains up compared to the previous year.

According to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, nearly $79 billion worth of trucking freight was hauled across the borders in November. That is a decrease of nearly 6% from October but an increase of 7% compared to November 2021.

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks across the U.S. northern border dropped by nearly 3% compared to October. At the southern border, the value of freight decreased by nearly 8%.

The top three truck commodities at the northern border were computers/parts ($5.5 billion), vehicles/parts ($4.5 billion) and electrical machinery ($2.3 billion). At the Mexican border, top commodities included electrical machinery ($10 billion), computers/parts ($10 billion) and vehicles/parts ($5.9 billion).

By weight, trucking cross-border freight went down nearly 4% compared to October.

Accounting for all modes of transportation, the total value of cross-border freight reached nearly $126 billion in November. That is a decrease of nearly 6% compared to the previous month but an increase of nearly 5% compared to the previous year.

Canadian freight is down 3% compared to the previous month, whereas Mexican freight decreased by nearly 9%.

By weight, freight crossing the borders went down by more than 9% compared to last November and decreased by nearly 6% compared to October.

All modes experienced a decrease in freight value in November. Vessel freight experienced the largest decrease at more than 13%, followed by truck and air freight (minus 4.7%). LL