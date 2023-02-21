Cross-border freight drops in December

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks decreased in December compared to the previous month but remains up compared to the previous year.

According to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, nearly $74 billion worth of trucking freight was hauled across the borders in December. That is a decrease of 6% from November but an increase of nearly 6% compared to December 2021.

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks across the U.S. northern border dropped by nearly 7% compared to November. At the southern border, the value of freight decreased by more than 5%.

The top three truck commodities at the northern border were computers/parts ($5.3 billion), vehicles/parts ($4.8 billion) and electrical machinery ($2.3 billion). At the Mexican border, top commodities included electrical machinery ($9.2 billion), computers/parts ($9.4 billion) and vehicles/parts ($5.9 billion).

By weight, trucking cross-border freight went down more than 8% compared to November.

Accounting for all modes of transportation, the total value of cross-border freight reached nearly $122 billion in December. That is a decrease of more than 3% compared to the previous month but an increase of nearly 4% compared to the previous year.

Canadian freight is down more than 4% compared to the previous month, whereas Mexican freight decreased by more than 2%.

By weight, freight crossing the borders went down by more than 11% compared to last December and decreased by less than 1% compared to November.

Three of five modes showed a decrease in freight value in December. Pipeline freight notched the largest decrease at nearly 8%, followed by truck and rail freight (minus 3%). Vessel freight went up nearly 10% and airfreight showed an increase of 6%. LL