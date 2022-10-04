Cross-border freight down in July

October 4, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks dropped in July compared to the previous month, but it remains up compared to the previous year.

According to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, more than $77 billion worth of trucking freight was hauled across the borders in July. That is a drop of more than 7% from June but an increase of nearly 13% compared to July 2021.

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks across the U.S. northern border dropped by 10% compared to June. At the southern border, the value of freight decreased by nearly 5%.

By weight, trucking cross-border freight went down nearly 15% compared to June.

Accounting for all modes of transportation, the total value of cross-border freight reached more than $132 billion in July. That is a decrease of 6% compared to the previous month, but an increase of 19% compared to the previous year.

Canadian freight is down 8% compared to the previous month, whereas Mexican freight dropped by 4%.

By weight, freight crossing the borders went up 4% compared to last July but dropped 0.5% compared to June.

All modes except for vessel experienced a decline in freight in July. The drop in freight was relatively minimal, with decreases ranging from 5% to 7%. LL

