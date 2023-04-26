Cross-border freight continues 24-month streak of year-to-year increases

April 26, 2023

Tyson Fisher

|

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks decreased in February compared to the previous month but remains up compared to the previous year.

According to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, truck freight valued at nearly $76 billion was hauled across the borders in February. That is a decrease of more than 2% from January but an increase of nearly 10% compared to February 2022. That is a decrease of more than 2% from January but an increase of nearly 10% compared to February 2022.

The last time trucking cross-border freight experienced a year-to-year decrease was in February 2021. Since then, it has been a two-year streak of increases.

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks across the U.S. northern border dropped by less than 1% compared to January. At the southern border, the value of freight decreased by nearly 4%.

The top three truck commodities at the northern border were computers/parts ($5.6 billion), vehicles/parts ($4.5 billion) and electrical machinery ($2.2 billion). At the Mexican border, top commodities included electrical machinery ($9.6 billion), computers/parts ($8.4 billion) and vehicles/parts ($6.1 billion).

cross-border freight map (trucking only)
Truck cross-border freight value by state compared to January. Blue states denote an increase, while orange states denote a decrease. (Source: Bureau of Transportation Statistics)

By weight, trucking cross-border freight went down more than 3% compared to January.

Accounting for all modes of transportation, the total value of cross-border freight reached nearly $120 billion in February. That is a decrease of nearly 5% compared to the previous month but an increase of nearly 7% compared to the previous year.

Canadian freight is down more than 4% compared to the previous month, whereas Mexican freight decreased by more than 5%.

By weight, freight crossing the borders went up by more than 3% compared to last February and decreased by more than 8% compared to January.

Four of five modes showed a decrease in freight value in February when compared to the previous month. Vessel freight notched the largest decrease (minus 12.3%), followed by pipeline (minus 8.4%), rail (minus 5.3%) and trucks. Airfreight experienced the only monthly incline with a 0.1% increase. LL

 

Related News

Charging stations for electric vehicles. Photo by Noel

News

Nine states take steps to add electric, hybrid vehicle fees

State officials are pursuing opportunities to capture needed transportation revenue from electric and hybrid vehicle owners.

By Keith Goble | April 26

Side underride guards - AirFlow Deflector

News

Side underride mandate costly and impractical, OOIDA says

OOIDA is asking its more than 150,000 members to file comments in opposition to any attempts to require side underride guards on trailers.

By Mark Schremmer | April 26

Penske sign

News

Penske acquires Star Truck Rentals Inc.

Penske Truck Leasing announced the acquisition of Star Truck Rentals Inc., and its 1,900-plus vehicles and 18 locations in two states.

By Land Line Staff | April 26

Sex discrimination lawsuit settled over hiring women loaders

News

Ohio LTL carrier settles sex discrimination lawsuit for $1.25M

R&L Carriers, an Ohio LTL, will pay $1.25 million for not hiring women as loaders over at least seven years. There are other strings, too.

By Land Line Staff | April 26

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.