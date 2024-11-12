Credit card fees coming to Mackinac Bridge tolls in 2025

Drivers crossing the Mackinac Bridge will be paying a higher toll in 2025.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority at its November meeting said it will begin charging MacPass customers a 2.3% credit card transaction fee on Jan. 1, 2025.

Additionally, American Express credit cards will no longer be accepted as a form of payment due to a higher-than-average transaction cost.

A total of $341,761.51 in credit card fees from Mackinac Bridge tolls was incurred in 2024, according to the Authority.

The current average fee for tolls paid by credit card is just over 3%, with around 13% of all Mackinac Bridge tolls paid by credit card, according to a news release.

The MBA took action today at its meeting in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

“Though this convenience fee will not cover all credit card processing costs, it will help defray those costs in a way that will allow us to continue directing most of our toll revenues to the never-ending job of maintaining and operating the Mackinac Bridge,” Authority Chairman Patrick “Shorty” Gleason said in a statement.

The fee will add approximately 9 cents for a passenger vehicle paying $4 to cross the bridge.

Customers who pay tolls by cash will not incur the new fee, and MacPass holders also can eliminate the fee by making a deposit with cash or electronic check.

In addition, the Mackinac Bridge Authority approved lower MacPass deposits. It will reduce the initial deposit required from $80 to $40 and will charge $20 for refill deposits, down from $50. Those changes are expected to go into effect on Dec. 1 or as soon as possible, the Authority said. LL

