Crash victims’ families ask for continued oversight of Tesla

The family members of crash victims are urging Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to fully investigate Tesla’s “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving” features.

In a letter sent on Tuesday, March 18, the seven families of individuals who were killed or severely injured in crashes involving Tesla’s autonomous technology voiced concerns that Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration will affect the Department of Transportation’s oversight of autonomous vehicles.

Specifically, the families asked Duffy to maintain the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Standing General Order that requires companies to report crashes involving vehicles equipped with automated driving systems.

“We are deeply concerned that NHTSA’s oversight of autonomous vehicle systems may be weakened, particularly through the repeal of the Standing General Order rule,” the families wrote. “We fear this important measure is under threat given recent media reports and the influence of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose company operates the most widely used Level 2 advanced driver-assistance systems in America.”

The families asked the DOT to take the following actions:

Maintain robust federal oversight of autonomous vehicles and driver-assistance software. Preserve NHTSA’s standing general order on autonomous vehicle crash reporting. Ensure that active investigations into Tesla Autopilot and Full Self-Driving continue free from improper influence.

(H2) Tesla investigations

In October 2024, NHTSA launched an investigation looking into Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature, which allows the vehicle to take control of driving functions in limited conditions. The probe into 2.4 million Tesla vehicles was prompted by four reports of crashes involving the Tesla feature, including one fatality.

NHTSA launched a separate investigation in January. That investigation is looking into 2.6 million Tesla vehicles over reports of crashes related to a feature that allows the cars to be moved remotely.

According to NHTSA’s data, more than 1,800 crashes involving Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features have been reported since 2019.

Duffy said during his confirmation hearing in January that Musk’s connection to the White House would not prevent NHTSA from investigating Tesla.

“Safety is paramount,” Duffy said. “Every year, 40,000 lives are lost in roadway accidents. This hits close to home – my wife (Rachel Campos-Duffy) survived a deadly head-on car crash, which profoundly shaped her life. If confirmed, I will prioritize road safety, ensuring lives and families aren’t forever changed by preventable accidents.”

Following an announcement that Musk’s cost-cutting team eliminated 4% of NHTSA’s workforce in February, the agency reiterated that the action would not affect the agency’s investigations into Tesla.

“We have retained positions critical to the mission of saving lives, preventing injuries and reducing economic costs due to road traffic crashes,” NHTSA said in a statement. “We will continue to enforce the law on all manufacturers of motor vehicles and equipment, in accordance with the Vehicle Safety Act and our data-driven, risk-based investigative process.” LL