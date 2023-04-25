Crash killing four leads to ban from commercial driving

A truck driver who was involved in a crash that killed four people has been banned from commercial driving.

Saul Aquiles Carrera, 60, who has a New York commercial driver’s license, has been declared an imminent hazard by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The truck driver has been ordered to immediately cease operating any commercial motor vehicle.

He was served the order while in the Sullivan County, Tenn., Detention Center. A copy of the order is here.

According to Kingsport, Ten., Police Department, officers responded around 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, to a collision involving an overturned tractor-trailer on southbound I-81.

Carrera was driving a red Peterbilt that veered to the right on the shoulder and sideswiped a white 2017 Chevrolet Express van with a flat left front tire.

There were three occupants in the van. Five others had gotten out to work on the flat tire. Carrera’s vehicle struck all five not in the van, killing four.

Carrera’s tractor-trailer continued south a short distance and then jack-knifed and overturned off the right side of the roadway, according to the online police report.

The crash closed the southbound lanes of I-81 for several hours.

According to FMCSA, Carrera was later tested for blood alcohol content. He was found to have a BAC of 0.16. The legal limit for a commercial motor vehicle driver is 0.04. Empty beer cans were found in and around Carrera’s cab.

Carrera will be listed as prohibited in the FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, according to an agency statement.

He is charged in Tennessee with four counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, driving under the influence, reckless aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and failing to exercise due care. LL

