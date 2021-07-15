Crash forces closure of I-16 in Georgia

Interstate 16 in Treutlen County, Ga., is shut down in both directions and a detour is in place indefinitely following a July 15 morning crash.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the closure between Exit 71 and Exit 78 in both directions of I-16 was the result of a dump trailer hitting the GA 86 bridge and shifting it 6 feet.

There was no timeframe for reopening I-16 as GDOT was still evaluating the situation as of Thursday morning. GDOT recommends drivers find a different route.

Alternate routes

The following detours are currently in place, according to the post on the Georgia DOT – East Facebook page.

Westbound detour: Take Exit 78 – turn right onto Highway 221 North, left onto US 80 West, go through town of Adrian, left onto state Route 15, re-enter I-16 at Exit 71.

Eastbound detour: Take Exit 71 – turn right onto Highway 15, through Soperton, left onto state Route 46, left onto state Route 56, re-enter I-16 at Exit 78.

Ongoing work

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported westbound I-16 will be the restored first because 21,000 vehicles use this route daily.

I-16 is a popular route for those traveling from Atlanta to Savannah, Ga., and other Georgia beaches. Treutlen County, Ga., where the crash occurred, is approximately 155 miles from Atlanta.

Land Line will update this situation as more information becomes available. LL