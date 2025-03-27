Court slashes Wabash’s massive nuclear verdict, denies new trial

Nearly half a billion dollars in punitive damages against Wabash has been significantly reduced, but the trailer manufacturer will likely keep fighting the verdict in a controversial case highlighting the need to address nuclear verdicts and tort reform.

On March 20, Judge Christopher McGraugh of the St. Louis, Mo., state circuit court amended punitive damages of $450 million to be paid by Wabash to $108 million. McGraugh denied the trailer manufacturer’s bid for a new trial.

“Weighing the evidence against these factors, the court finds the verdict for punitive damages was grossly excessive and does not comport with Wabash’s constitutional rights, because the amount awarded exceeds the fair and reasonable compensation for the plaintiff’s damages, the aggravating or mitigating circumstances, and the degree of malice of Wabash’s conduct,” McGraugh states in the order.

Last September, a jury found Wabash liable for a fatal crash involving a passenger vehicle that rammed into a stopped tractor-trailer.

Plaintiffs representing the two men killed in the crash convinced the jury that the rear underride guard was defective and unreasonably dangerous despite meeting all federal regulatory standards.

During the trial, the plaintiffs’ attorneys were allowed to submit documents detailing lobbying efforts dealing with trailer regulations dating back to the 1960s. Wabash was not founded until 1985.

Neither passenger vehicle occupant was wearing a seat belt, and the driver had a blood alcohol content just above the legal limit. However, Judge McGraugh did not allow that evidence to be considered by the jury.

Now that the trial court has denied Wabash’s request for a new trial, the company still has the option to take the case to a court of appeals. In a press release, the manufacturer said it believes “both that the damages remain abnormally high and the verdict is not supported by the facts or the law.” The company will “evaluate all available legal options.”

“Wabash stands firmly behind the quality and safety of all its products, and this ruling will not prevent the company from continuing to provide its customers with products that contribute to safer roads,” Wabash said in a statement.

Seat belt and intoxication evidence

Wabash had moved for a new trial, arguing the court erroneously excluded intoxication and seat belt evidence.

The manufacturer claimed that if that evidence were available, it could have shown that the plaintiffs cannot prove that the passenger vehicle occupants would have survived the crash if it were not for a faulty rear underride guard.

Regarding intoxication, the plaintiffs picked apart the report showing a blood alcohol content of 0.081. They argued that the medical examiner’s report did not include:

Sampling error rate, leaving the possibility of a BAC below the legal limit of 0.08

Exact time of crash

Timing of sample collection

What body part sample was taken from

Allowance for post-mortem fermentation of blood sugars

Plaintiffs also point out that only one blood sample was taken well after the crash. Additionally, Wabash could not show when the driver consumed alcohol and could not explain how blood alcohol content 17 hours after death is conclusive evidence of intoxication at the time of the crash.

The court agreed with all points.

“Given the complexity of the science and the highly prejudicial nature of evidence of intoxication in the absence of any other substantive indication of alcohol consumption to the point of intoxication, the probative value is outweighed,” McGraugh said in the order. “The BAC alone was not relevant or material to the facts of this case. Instead it was only offered to attempt to confuse, mislead, inflame and/or bias the jury against the estate and plaintiffs, and would have severely prejudiced plaintiffs.”

Wabash also argued that admitting evidence of seat belt use was necessary to show that injuries would have been less severe and to counter attacks on a 1998 federal regulation by which the trailer had to adhere. McGraugh ruled the manufacturer failed to show any error or prejudice by excluding seat belt evidence.

Lobbying efforts

In addition to wanting a new trial in order to include certain evidence, Wabash also wanted a second bite at the apple to exclude evidence it feels was prejudiced against it.

Most notable were documents highlighting Wabash’s lobbying efforts dealing with rear underride regulations. Plaintiffs argued that information allowed the jury to understand:

Why it was unreasonably dangerous for Wabash to only comply with the minimum regulatory standards with its rear underride guard

How underride injuries on the highway are foreseeable

Wabash has a high degree of probability to know that its actions would result in injury

McGraugh was unpersuaded by Wabash’s claim that its past lobbying efforts were irrelevant in the case. Furthermore, the judge dismissed the manufacturer’s argument that evidence of 2016 rear underride guard federal standards was prejudicial. The trailer in the crash was model year 2005.

Need for tort reform

The nearly $500 million in damages sent shockwaves through the trucking industry, which has been grappling with head-scratching and eye-popping nuclear verdicts.

A week before the Wabash verdict, the Texas Supreme Court agreed to hear a $100 million case involving a Werner Enterprises driver who did nothing wrong. A day after the verdict, Daimler Truck North America got slammed with a $160 million verdict in Alabama after a jury found that a Western Star truck’s roof was unreasonably dangerous despite adhering to all federal regulations, similar to Wabash’s case.

In Wabash’s case, seat belt use was not allowed to be submitted as evidence. According to insurance law firm Matthiesen, Wickert & Lehrer, data from 2022 shows only 15 states explicitly allow evidence of seat belt use to determine damages. Conversely, half of states explicitly prohibit evidence of seat belt use.

Some states are addressing that issue. A bill currently in the Nebraska Legislature would allow evidence of seat belt noncompliance to be admissible in any civil proceeding to determine liability and mitigation.

Awaiting the governor’s signature, Georgia lawmakers recently passed a major tort reform bill. Included in the bill is a provision that eliminates the state’s current exclusion of seat belt use evidence. The bill also addresses third-party litigation financing, bifurcation, phantom damages and anchoring.

Several other states are also attempting to pass some form of tort reform. Bills in Arkansas, Maryland, Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Carolina address issues including phantom damages, noneconomic damages caps, employer liability and percentage of fault. LL

Land Line State Legislative Editor Keith Goble contributed to this story.