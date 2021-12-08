Court puts nationwide hold on federal contractor vaccine rule

A mandate for federal contractors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is on hold following an order issued by a federal judge on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker of the Southern District of Georgia granted a motion for a nationwide preliminary injunction on the mandate, saying the Biden administration may have overstepped its authority.

On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden issued an executive order that would require all businesses with federal contracts to “provide adequate COVID-19 safeguards to their workers performing on or in connection with a federal government contract.” Later in September, the White House issued guidance on the federal contractor vaccine rule. The mandate didn’t include any exemptions for the trucking industry.

Judge Baker said Biden may have improperly used the Procurement Act to issue the executive order.

“While the Procurement Act explicitly and unquestionably bestows some authority upon the president, the court is unconvinced, at this stage of the litigation, that it authorized him to direct the type of actions by agencies that are contained in (the executive order),” Baker wrote.

“Following the defendants’ logic and reasoning, the Procurement Act would be construed to give the president the right to impose virtually any kind of requirement on businesses that wish to contract with the government so long as he determines it could lead to a healthier and thus more efficient workforce or it could reduce absenteeism. Simply put, (the executive order’s) directives and resulting impact radiate too far beyond the purposes of the Procurement Act and the authority it grants to the president.”

OSHSA vaccine rule also under fire

In addition to the federal contractor vaccine rule, the White House also announced in September that there would be a vaccine rule for all companies with 100 employees or more.

In November, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ordered to continue its stay of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine rule.

OSHA’s emergency temporary standard would make companies with 100 employees or more require their workers to either receive the COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly. Opponents contend that the rule oversteps and is unconstitutional. On Nov. 12, the Fifth Circuit issued a stay on enforcement pending further judicial review and called the OSHA rule fatally flawed” and “staggeringly overbroad.” OSHA said implementation of the rule was on hold.

Although U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said the rule would not apply to most truck drivers, OOIDA argued that all drivers should be exempt. LL