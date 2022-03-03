Course helps truckers find success as owner-operators

Owning your own truck can be rewarding. It can also be a daunting task if you’re not ready for what lies ahead.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s Truck to Success course can help make for a smoother transition. This year’s course is scheduled for Oct. 25-27 in Blue Springs, Mo. Virtual attendance also will be available.

The three-day course is designed for drivers looking to become a leased-on owner-operator or an owner-operator under their own authority. Participants will receive in-depth guidance from industry experts.

Andrew King, a research analyst with the OOIDA Foundation, says that the seminar is enormous benefit to both new and current owner-operators.

“Taking that next step to become an owner-operator is huge. A lot of trucking companies fail within their first couple years, which is the last thing we want to see,” King said. “Truck to Success is designed to help individuals start off with a strong foundation. However, it’s also meant to help those who are already owner-operators so that they can become more successful.”

Past Truck to Success attendees

Meshell Barber, co-owner of Independence, Mo.-based Rick Barber Trucking LLC, attended last year’s seminar. At the time, Barber and her husband had recently purchased a truck and were beginning their journey as owner-operators. She says the knowledge she gained prepared her for success.

“It’s not as easy as you think it’s going to be. You think, ‘Oh, being an owner-operator is gonna be super easy, and there’s all this money out there,’ and it’s not.’” Barber said. “They really give you the knowledge of what to expect as far as the cost, and being prepared for that cost.”

The temptation to jump head-first into a new endeavor can be appealing. However, Barber says one valuable thing she learned is that there is a process to becoming successful in trucking.

“Take it step-by-step. Do not jump into being a straight owner-operator running under your own authority. Because you’ve got to have capital. You have to have the working capital. Your company can fail really quickly is you just jump in and don’t take the steps,” Barber said. “They explain a lot of that. It prepares you to not just go all-in, but really take your time.”

Derek Lindberg, an owner-operator out of St. Louis and OOIDA member, also attended last year’s seminar. He says the tools he left with have been valuable to his business.

“It gave me more information to be able to look at my business and make better, more educated decisions,” Lindberg said.

As with any undertaking, it’s the unknown that can throw you for a loop. According to Barber, Truck to Success helps to clear up some of the unknown.

“There was so much stuff that I didn’t know that I needed to know,” she said. “It was a really good seminar.”

What to expect

Highlights of the course include expert advice on many topics:

Developing a business plan

Equipment purchasing and financing

Insurance

Permits and licensing

Taxes

Brokers

The course will be held in person and virtually. The price of admission varies, depending on your method of attendance.

The deadline to register for Truck to Success is Oct. 10. Participants who register before Sep. 10 receive a free one-year membership to OOIDA. LL