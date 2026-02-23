Could the cargo theft problem actually get worse?

Since 2023, cargo theft has been a growing issue within the transportation industry, and recent data suggest the problem isn’t going away anytime soon.

On Tuesday, Feb. 17, Overhaul published findings from its 2025 U.S. Cargo Theft Report. According to the Austin, Texas-based supply chain security firm, a total of 2,576 theft incidents were recorded in 2025, marking a 16% increase in theft volume when compared to the previous year.

The company’s report showed that an average of 7.16 cargo thefts were reported in the U.S. in 2025, up from 6.07 in 2024.

When it comes to the most frequently targeted loads for cargo theft, electronics were the most desirable to thieves, accounting for 22% of cargo thefts last year. The company noted that this is the fifth consecutive year that electronics have been the most commonly stolen items. Food and drinks (15%), home and garden (11%) and clothing and shoes (11%) were also heavily targeted in 2025.

As for where cargo theft was highest in the nation, two states accounted for over half of all reported incidents last year.

As expected, California was the highest-risk state in the U.S., accounting for 38% of all reported thefts. That marks a slight increase from 2024, when the state accounted for 32% of U.S. thefts.

At number two was Texas, with 20% of the nation’s cargo thefts occurring there. Rounding out the top ten were: Tennessee (11%), Illinois (7%), Pennsylvania (7%), Georgia (4%), Arizona (2%), Maryland (2%), Kentucky (2%) and New Jersey (2%).

In terms of how thieves were committing cargo theft, pilferage – or stealing small portions of a larger load – was the top method, accounting for 43% of all incidents. Another 27% of incidents were attributed to full truckload theft, with deceptive pickups making up 10% of U.S. cargo thefts.

“These numbers show definitively that cargo theft is an ongoing risk that must be taken seriously, and the range of affected industries and times in which an attack may occur highlight how important it is to have the right tools and technology to keep your shipments safe,” the company said in its report.

Looking ahead into 2026, Overhaul said it anticipates a “relevant increase” in total cargo theft incidents, projecting a 13% rise in reported thefts this year compared to 2025. LL