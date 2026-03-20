Could D.C. be next? Study backs congestion pricing at nation’s capital

Congestion pricing in New York City is up and running, surviving every challenge coming its way, and it appears to be working. Will another U.S. city attempt a similar tolling program?

Several cities have expressed some interest in congestion pricing, including Boston. That has been mostly chatter, but Washington, D.C., just took its interest to the next step.

The District Department of Transportation published its congestion pricing study final report, which looked into ways the nation’s capital can reduce traffic in the downtown area. For the most part, the report is favorable to tolling vehicles entering downtown D.C.

The department’s 100-page report dives into the need for congestion pricing and what it could look like. According to the report, minority communities are disproportionately affected by traffic congestion. Charging motorists to enter downtown D.C. could reduce those burdens by generating revenue that can be reinvested in transit and other transportation options.

“An equitable roadway pricing system can mitigate roadway congestion, increase transportation network efficiency, improve air quality, reduce the number of roadway crashes, provide additional revenue for transit and encourage mode shift,” the report states.

Trucks account for only 2% of traffic in downtown D.C. The report acknowledges that congestion pricing fees on trucks can be passed down to consumers, increasing the costs of goods. Unlike other motorists, truck drivers have no alternative modes to enter downtown and usually have no say in when they enter. Congestion pricing would not change that.

What would a congestion pricing fee in D.C. look like?

According to the report, $10. That would be a flat fee during the weekday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Drivers would be charged only $5 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the weekend. That rate applies to all vehicles, with no higher rates for trucks.

D.C.’s proposed congestion pricing rate deviates from what New York City is currently charging. New York’s rates will eventually be $15 for passenger vehicles and $36 for trucks. Passenger vehicles are charged only once per day, regardless of the number of reentries. Meanwhile, truck drivers are charged every time they enter the pricing zone.

While New York City charges the full rate throughout most of the day, drivers would have to pay up only in the morning during the week under D.C.’s proposal. Although everyone would be charged each time they entered, including passenger vehicles, it would only be for a four-hour window.

What’s next?

Although the study makes a strong case for congestion pricing, the proposal hit a major roadblock at city hall.

In a letter to councilmembers, Mayor Muriel Bowser shot down the idea.

“Taxing people up to $10 to drive into Downtown D.C. is a bad idea – especially now,” Bowser said. “At a time when office occupancy remains well below pre-pandemic levels and local retail businesses continue to struggle with reduced foot traffic, imposing a congestion tax would undermine our collective efforts to retain and attract residents, businesses and tourists.”

Bowser said the study “suffers from significant methodological flaws.” Specifically, it used pre-pandemic traffic volume data. Since then, traffic patterns nationwide, including in D.C., have changed dramatically.

The mayor also points out that the study relies on “deeply flawed foundational assumptions.” She claims that workers will always drive to downtown D.C. due to a lack of options. Bowser scoffed at the idea that there is so much retail traffic that consumers could be “taxed for the privilege of it.”

Bowser ended her letter by emphasizing that the study does not indicate any support for congestion pricing. She drove that point home by telling councilmembers to essentially forget about it.

“By releasing this report, I hope Council will move on to more serious conversations about how we can strengthen, not weaken, the District’s downtown core – including our commitments to (Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority),” Bowser said. “We will not be conducting any further analysis on implementing a congestion tax nor do we believe our surrounding jurisdictions have any interest in their residents being taxed for commuting into the District.”

That does not mean congestion pricing in D.C. is dead. Bowser is up for reelection this November, and at least one pro-congestion pricing candidate is going after her seat.

Councilmember Janeese Lewis George, who is running for mayor, called for the council to “dig into the findings and explore what they could mean for the District.”

“For years, residents have waited for (the department’s) congestion pricing report,” George said. “As a member of the Transportation & Environment Committee, I’ve pushed for its release because we need data to seriously consider solutions to traffic, public health challenges, & barriers to public transit.”

Any congestion pricing proposal would likely fail under the current White House administration. It would require approval from the Federal Highway Administration, which tried to revoke New York City’s authority. President Donald Trump has been a fierce opponent of Manhattan’s congestion pricing. LL