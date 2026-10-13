Costly engine breakdowns fuel lawsuit against Paccar

If the wheels aren’t turning, you aren’t earning. For truck owners suing Paccar, repeated breakdowns allegedly cost them far more than repair bills.

A federal judge is allowing their warranty lawsuit over allegedly defective fuel injectors in Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks to proceed.

In an Oct. 1 order, U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik rejected Paccar’s argument that the Clean Air Act barred the claim. He found that owners could pursue allegations that Paccar breached its engine warranty without proving the engines violated federal emission standards. The ruling does not establish liability or certify a class.

The proposed class-action lawsuit, brought by 30 companies and one individual, alleges deposits inside fuel injectors on Paccar’s EPA 2021 MX-13 engines disrupted fuel delivery. Owners reported knocking, severe vibration and sudden reductions in engine power known as derates.

Tecumseh, Kan.-based 10th Gear says problems began just after 1,000 miles, with eight fuel-system incidents by about 206,600 miles. Little Diesel Transportation, based in Branson, Mo., reported 19 repair visits and 110 days of downtime across five trucks as of February 2024. Muskegon, Mich.-based Wolverine Haulers says breakdowns left it unable to keep up with payments, forcing it to surrender its trucks to Paccar Financial.

“Multiple Class members have been driven to financial ruin by this issue and the resale value of affected trucks has diminished dramatically,” the lawsuit states.

Paccar denies breaching the warranty, saying it provided required injector repairs and replacements at no expense to plaintiffs.

But owners allege those repairs repeatedly failed. Citing internal communications, they claim Paccar knew early fixes would not solve the problem but continued selling affected trucks.

Engine production began in May 2021. In March 2022, Paccar instructed dealers to clean affected injectors, acknowledging that cleaning was not a permanent fix and suggesting customers switch fuel sources if problems returned.

Plaintiffs allege Paccar failed to disclose that it lacked a permanent solution and knew hardware changes were necessary. A modified injector introduced in April 2023 also failed to resolve the problem, they say.

In May 2024, a Paccar engineer wrote that three years after production began, they “still don’t know how to fix this injector thing.”

A replacement design called Pack 2 became selectively available for model-year 2021–2023 trucks around June 2024. Plaintiffs question whether it provides a permanent solution. An October 2024 internal email said about a third of trucks with the engine had undergone an injector repair and that affected owners were “really suffering.”

Paccar extended injector warranty coverage to 10 years or 435,000 miles. Plaintiffs allege the extension allowed it to avoid a recall without telling regulators its repairs were temporary.

Although the warranty excludes downtime, lost income and other consequential damages, plaintiffs argue those restrictions are unenforceable because repeated repairs failed to remedy the defect and the terms were unconscionable.

They seek damages for a proposed class of U.S. buyers and lessees who acquired new vehicles with the engine and submitted injector-related warranty claims. They also seek payment for future injector repairs until Pack 2 is proven to provide a permanent solution. LL