Coronavirus concerns have spurred legislatures around the country to make adjustments to legislative business.

As of Wednesday morning there are 15 legislatures that have postponed their legislative session for at least one week, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Two states have closed for the year and four more states have one chamber that is taking a break from regular work.

The Maryland General Assembly is shutting down for a minimum of two months. The legislature was scheduled to be in regular session until April 6.

Out of concern about the novel coronavirus, state lawmakers are wrapping up their work by Wednesday, March 18. There are plans to hold a special session before June to pass any necessary legislation.

For the 1st time since the Civil War, the MD General Assembly will adjourn early, ending this Wednesday instead of April 6. We’re continuing to track the impact #COVID19 may have on state legislatures here ➡️ https://t.co/Rly3D0bMPY#MDpolitics | #NCSL https://t.co/lwc8yaJCZT — NCSL (@NCSLorg) March 16, 2020

The Maine Legislature has shut down for the year after approving a supplemental budget and passing legislation related to the coronavirus. The session ended at the end of business Tuesday – about one month earlier than was scheduled.

In Georgia, the Legislature has suspended the regular session indefinitely out of “an abundance of caution.” Instead, a special session has been convened to address efforts to combat COVID-19.

“We look forward to resuming the legislative session and returning to the people’s business,” House Speaker David Ralston said in prepared remarks.

The Tennessee General Assembly will work through the end of this week. State lawmakers will then recess for at least two months.

In a joint statement from Gov. Bill Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton, the decision for “passing an amended budget now and recessing will allow the General Assembly to focus on an immediate plan of action, while still determining needs down the road.”

Similarly in Kansas, the Legislature this week raced to approve a 10-year transportation spending plan. Preparations are underway to adjourn before the end of the week until April 27.

Legislatures in Delaware, Minnesota, Rhode Island and Vermont are taking at least one week off from official business. California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska and New Hampshire legislatures have committed to taking at least a two-week break.

The Hawaii Legislature acted on Monday to recess. Senate President Ronald Kouchi stated the Legislature would “resume the session at a future date.”

“Both chambers have consulted with their colleagues and decided this is the right thing to do in light of the current circumstances. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and we will resume the session at a future date,” said President Kouchi. — Hawai’i State Senate (@HawaiiSenate) March 17, 2020

Additionally, the Missouri Senate will not return until March 30. The Wisconsin Senate will not have a floor period for the rest of the month. The New York Senate and Ohio House will not meet until further notice.

Elsewhere, there are legislatures that have stopped short of closing. Instead, they have taken steps to limit interactions while lawmakers focus their efforts to combat the virus.

Statehouses that include Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota and Texas have canceled meetings and public hearings. Multiple capitols are asking the public to avoid traveling to their statehouse.

At this time, there are 13 states where no suspension or postponement of the legislative session because of coronavirus has been announced.

There are eight legislatures that already adjourned on their regular schedule: Indiana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Four states did not meet in regular session this year: Montana, Nevada, North Dakota and Texas.

Check here for the latest regulatory info on the COVID-19 coronavirus brought to you by OOIDA & Land Line.