Coronavirus concerns lead 21 state legislatures to suspend, end work

March 18, 2020

Keith Goble

|

Coronavirus concerns have spurred legislatures around the country to make adjustments to legislative business.

As of Wednesday morning there are 15 legislatures that have postponed their legislative session for at least one week, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Two states have closed for the year and four more states have one chamber that is taking a break from regular work.

The Maryland General Assembly is shutting down for a minimum of two months. The legislature was scheduled to be in regular session until April 6.

Out of concern about the novel coronavirus, state lawmakers are wrapping up their work by Wednesday, March 18. There are plans to hold a special session before June to pass any necessary legislation.

The Maine Legislature has shut down for the year after approving a supplemental budget and passing legislation related to the coronavirus. The session ended at the end of business Tuesday – about one month earlier than was scheduled.

In Georgia, the Legislature has suspended the regular session indefinitely out of “an abundance of caution.” Instead, a special session has been convened to address efforts to combat COVID-19.

“We look forward to resuming the legislative session and returning to the people’s business,” House Speaker David Ralston said in prepared remarks.

The Tennessee General Assembly will work through the end of this week. State lawmakers will then recess for at least two months.

In a joint statement from Gov. Bill Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton, the decision for “passing an amended budget now and recessing will allow the General Assembly to focus on an immediate plan of action, while still determining needs down the road.”

Similarly in Kansas, the Legislature this week raced to approve a 10-year transportation spending plan. Preparations are underway to adjourn before the end of the week until April 27.

Legislatures in Delaware, Minnesota, Rhode Island and Vermont are taking at least one week off from official business. California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska and New Hampshire legislatures have committed to taking at least a two-week break.

The Hawaii Legislature acted on Monday to recess. Senate President Ronald Kouchi stated the Legislature would “resume the session at a future date.”

Additionally, the Missouri Senate will not return until March 30. The Wisconsin Senate will not have a floor period for the rest of the month. The New York Senate and Ohio House will not meet until further notice.

Elsewhere, there are legislatures that have stopped short of closing. Instead, they have taken steps to limit interactions while lawmakers focus their efforts to combat the virus.

Statehouses that include Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota and Texas have canceled meetings and public hearings. Multiple capitols are asking the public to avoid traveling to their statehouse.

At this time, there are 13 states where no suspension or postponement of the legislative session because of coronavirus has been announced.

There are eight legislatures that already adjourned on their regular schedule: Indiana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Four states did not meet in regular session this year: Montana, Nevada, North Dakota and Texas.

 

Check here for the latest regulatory info on the COVID-19 coronavirus brought to you by OOIDA & Land Line.

Keith Goble

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

