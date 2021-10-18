Cooper Tire offers new Roadmaster steer tire for long-haul

October 18, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Cooper Tire has introduced a new steer tire in its commercial long-haul lineup.

The Roadmaster RM832+ EM steer tire features 18/32nds of tread depth and a wide footprint to help distribute weight more efficiently and ultimately improve tread wear, according to a news release.

In addition, the new tire features a patent-pending decoupling rib, which promotes even wear on long-haul journeys and helps give the tire added durability against curbing when driving in urban areas.

These features result in improved fuel efficiency and long miles to removal, the company reports.

The tire will be available in seven sizes in the U.S. and Canada: 295/75R22.5, 11R22.5, 11R24.5 in Load Range G and H, plus in 285/75R24.5 in Load Range H. Size 295/75R22.5 is available to order now. All other sizes are expected to be available for order on Nov. 1.

According to Gary Schroeder, executive director of Cooper’s Global Truck and Bus Tire business, the Roadmaster RM832+ EM provides exceptional value to small fleets and owner-operators.

“We’ve designed this tire to be tough, but it’s also cost-effective thanks to the tire’s fuel efficiency. It features our Roadmaster Energy Max compounding, which allows the tire to meet U.S. government greenhouse gas standards,” Schroeder said in a news release. “The tire is ahead of the curve in low rolling resistance and is backed by a six-year, two-retread warranty, made possible in large part due to the tire’s four-belt, high-tensile steel casing.”

Adding to the tire’s durability is a patented stone ejector design, which features a stepped groove wall in the tread pattern. “Stone drilling can end a tire’s life prematurely,” said Schroeder. “The technology Cooper has developed for this new tire helps reduce stone drilling in an effort to preserve the integrity of the casing for multiple retreads.”

The Roadmaster RM832+ EM steer tire has been SmartWay Verified. SmartWay Verified is a program of the Environmental Protection Agency promoting technologies that save fuel and reduce emissions. The EPA lists low rolling resistance tires and new retread tire technologies for Class 8 long-haul tractors and trailers. LL

Cooper Tire, headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, is a subsidiary of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Goodyear announced in June that it had completed its acquisition of Cooper Tire.

Pro Series Long Haul Steer 2

In August, Cooper Tire introduced the new Cooper Pro Series Long Haul Steer 2 tire.

Key features, according to a company news release:

  • Ultra-low rolling resistance for optimum fuel economy.
  • Patent-pending shoulder decoupling rib design enhances even shoulder wear and durability.
  • Patented stone ejector design in the center grooves prevents stones from lodging in the grooves and drilling into the casing.
  • Wear Square visual wear indicators at 10 points on the outside shoulders of the tread to help identify wear and determine pull points.

Pro Series Long Haul Steer 2 tire is warrantied and is offered in seven sizes.

At 18/32nds the Cooper PRO Series Long Haul Steer 2 tire is a fuel efficient steer tire, which combines an innovative compound with premium dimensions, a wide footprint, and a NEW patent pending decoupling rib design to deliver long, even wear beyond that of its predecessor.

Check on other business equipment and product news here.

 

