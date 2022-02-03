Convoy to D.C. 2022 organizers detail mission of the event, address rumors

As plans for the Convoy to D.C. 2022 to protest vaccination mandates are being finalized, organizers publicly released the mission statement of the group.

After being booted from Facebook on Feb. 1, the group launched a new page on the platform as well as on Telegram. Their mission statement was posted to Telegram on Feb. 2.

“Americans love our freedoms and love the Constitution of the United States of America. This convoy aims to bring back our freedoms, our civil liberties and bring an end to all unconstitutional mandates. This is about our rights, as well as the freedom of future generations. It’s not about political parties, but more so about a government that has forgotten its place and has no regard for our founding fathers’ instructions, the Constitution,” the Telegram post states.

Additionally, following the second freeze of a GoFundMe account that has raised more than $10 million for the Canada convoy and protests against vaccination mandates, the group emphatically stated they are not fundraising for the Convoy to D.C. 2022 effort.

“We want to be very clear that at this point, THIS group has NO funding accounts or donation links posted. We are NOT collecting donations. If that changes, it will be posted here and our Facebook group. Please research who you are sending your money to if you are in other groups and make sure they are legit,” the Telegram post states.

The post also goes on to list ways individuals can support the Convoy to D.C. 2022.

Share their social media posts.

Join the convoy, even if just for a few miles. Semis are not required to participate.

Cheer them on from the roadside or overpasses.

Put American flags and signs on your vehicles.

Hand out lunches, snacks and drinks at our stops.

Sponsor a truck at one of the stops by buying fuel.

Take photos and videos and post to social media.

“ARM PUMP – truckers love it!!”

The group still has not publicly announced its routes other than to say that the convoy will originate from multiple locations in California along with convoys originating in other locations in Texas, Florida and Maine. Ultimately, the convoys will converge in Washington, D.C.

Organizers have also stated that they are not staging convoys or protests at the Super Bowl or at Facebook’s headquarters.

The timing of the convoy has also yet to be announced other than Telegram posts saying it would be happening “soon.”

Brian Brase, one of the organizers of Convoy to D.C. 2022, told Land Line on Feb. 2 that the group did set a deadline of March 1.

“If it doesn’t happen before then, it will happen March 1,” he told Land Line.

Brase said his group is not the only one organizing convoys. However, he said the groups are working together “for the most part.”

“There are multiple groups trying to make this happen, and we’re working together for the most part,” Brase said. “We encourage them all to come to the table. If ours starts first we hope they will join. If they start first we’ll jump in on theirs.

“This is bigger than any one person, company or organization.”

Organizers have explained even with the U.S. Supreme Court striking down an attempt at a national vaccination mandate, private sector mandates and government mandates on groups like healthcare workers and law enforcement threaten access to those services.

“There are good people, good teachers, good nurses, good police officers losing their jobs over these mandates,” he said. “It’s about a human being deciding what gets injected into them. We’re not about shaming people who aren’t vaccinated or shaming those who are. It’s about choice.” LL