Convenience chain offers discounted fuel to truckers

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a time to honor professional drivers for their hard work and commitment to keeping the economy – and our country – moving. This year’s celebration will take place the week of Sept. 11 through Sept. 17.

With the annual appreciation event quickly approaching, the deals available to drivers are starting to pile up. Below are some of the deals that truckers can take advantage of over the coming weeks.

Sheetz

The Altoona, Pa.-based restaurant and convenience chain is giving truckers exactly what they asked for over Truck Driver Appreciation Week – cheaper fuel.

From now through Sept. 30, Sheetz offers truckers discounted diesel. Drivers will pay $4.49 per gallon at all Sheetz stores that offer diesel fuel pumps. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, as of Sept. 5, the national average for a gallon of diesel was $5.08.

“Truck drivers are the backbone of this country,” Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz said in a statement. “As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them.”

In addition to discounted fuel, Sheetz is also offering truck drivers a free meal. Starting Sept. 11, drivers can enter the promo code “TRUCKYEAH” into the Sheetz mobile app to redeem the offer. Drivers can redeem their free meal any time before Sept. 30.

Truck World

To celebrate drivers this year, the Hubbard, Ohio-based convenience chain has a three-day event planned.

From Sept. 12 through Sept. 14, truckers can stop in at one of three Truck World locations for a free lunch. Meals will be available at the company’s Conneaut (780 State Route 7, Conneaut, OH 44030), Hubbard (6985 Truck World Boulevard, Hubbard, OH 44425), and North Jackson (12700 Leonard Parkway, North Jackson, OH, 44451) locations.

On top of free food, the appreciation events will include giveaways for truckers, games, and a 50/50 raffle. Additionally, drivers can earn double loyalty rewards points throughout the month of September. LL

Drivers can find more deals for National Trucker Appreciation Week here.