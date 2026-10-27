Consumers feeling the downstream effects of rising diesel costs

When fuel prices first skyrocketed several weeks ago, many across the industry warned of a trickle-down effect that would extend beyond that price per gallon.

Now, what may have been perceived as a trucking problem is dangerously close to hitting the consumer’s wallet, if not already there.

Data from the latest TD Cowen/AFS Freight Index, which analyzes pricing for the truckload, less-than-truckload and parcel transportation markets, indicates the highest-ever holiday season delivery prices are a real possibility as shippers face record costs.

The index is predicting the highest truckload rates since the first quarter of 2022 and less-than-truckload rates exceeding 80% above the January 2018 baseline for the first time ever.

“We expect fuel to drive elevated transportation costs for the foreseeable future,” Andy Dyer, CEO of AFS Logistics, said. “Inventories are low and refineries are at capacity, so even if crude oil prices drop in the coming months, diesel and jet fuel supplies must still catch up before prices recede.”

Fuel surcharges won’t “show a material decrease” even if crude oil and fuel prices normalize, according to AFS Logistics.

FedEx recently increased its general rate fees and reclassified more than 2,500 ZIP codes to the most-expensive delivery area surcharge tier.

Fuel prices are updated daily on this Land Line resources page, featuring a fuel surcharge calculator.

The TD Cowen/AFS Freight model is predicting the ground parcel rate per package will set a record in the fourth quarter of 2026. Additionally, the express parcel index is projected to reach a record high for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Many shippers are opting to shift freight from the highways to railways as a way to offset record fuel costs.

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern and CSX all reported increased third-quarter profits and revenue.

“It costs us way less per ton to move products across the U.S.,” Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena said during an Oct. 22 earnings call. “So, when fuel prices go up, it’s naturally an advantage.”

Intermodal is where the largest increase in railroad shipments is being seen.

Union Pacific reported a 13% increase in domestic intermodal volume, while CSX was up 7% and Norfolk Southern saw a 3% increase.

However, railroads aren’t completely insulated from increased fuel costs.

Union Pacific said its operating ratio was negatively affected and Norfolk Southern estimated that approximately half of its year-over-year increases in expenses were tied to fuel costs.

The widening gap between truckload and intermodal pricing remains among the most significant trends this year, according to C.H. Robinson, who also noted that railcar shortages may be a concern in some locations and result in longer lead times as shippers seek other options for long-haul capacity. LL