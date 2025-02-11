Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered to ‘cease’ activity

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s office is closed this week, and many of its services have been suspended following an order by the Trump administration.

According to The Associated Press and several other media outlets, the agency was ordered to “cease all supervision and examination activity.” As of Tuesday, Feb. 11, the home page of the bureau’s website included the message “404: Page not found.” However, the website remained functional.

Congress established the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which aims to ensure that markets for consumer financial products are “transparent, fair and competitive,” after the 2008 financial crisis.

Critics of the agency have called it duplicative and an example of government overreach. Proponents point to the $19.7 billion in consumer relief provided through monetary compensation, principal reductions, canceled debts and other relief ordered.

CFPB report on lease-purchase agreements

In 2021, Congress established the creation of a Truck Leasing Task Force to combat the problem of predatory lease-purchase agreements in the trucking industry. In these predatory lease-purchase agreements, a carrier leases a truck to a driver but still largely holds control over the operation, including the driver’s ability to pay off the loan. It is common for drivers to report owing money to the carrier at the end of a pay period.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration asked the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to serve as technical advisors for the task force.

During that time, the CFPB outlined many of the problems that can arise when the debt is owed to the same entity that controls the person’s ability to pay off the loan.

The Truck Leasing Task Force submitted its recommendations to Congress on Jan. 16. Those recommendations included banning truck lease-purchase agreements where a motor carrier controls the work, compensation and debts of the driver.

“TLTF’s findings are clear,” the task force wrote in its report to Congress, the Department of Transportation and the Department of Labor. “Lease-purchase programs are regularly established to enrich motor carriers at the expense of drivers. These programs promote a race-to-the-bottom in driver compensation and treatment, pushing qualified drivers out of the profession.”

In the event Congress doesn’t eliminate the model, the task force has made several other recommendations.

Those recommendations include congressional oversight, FMCSA oversight, mandatory disclosures, training grants and enforcement from the Department of Labor, the CFPB and state and local authorities.

CFPB report

The CFPB also filed a report regarding leasing-purchase agreements on Jan. 17. The report included examples of truck drivers owing money back to the carrier at the end of a pay period.

“There does appear to be use of inequitable leasing agreements and terms in the motor carrier industry, with noted differences between truck leases and auto financing that may create significant financial risks for drivers,” the CFPB report stated. “Those financial risks may in turn lead to potential safety risks by not properly incentivizing the safe operation of vehicles.” LL