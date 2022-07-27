Construction of chain-up stations set to begin in Colorado

Construction on two new chain-up stations in Colorado is set to begin.

On July 25, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced they will soon start the chain-up station project. The project aims to create safe places for truckers and other motorists to put chains on when chain laws are in effect.

According to CDOT, “the chain stations will make it easier for truckers and travelers to comply with the law during icy and snow-packed conditions. Advanced warning signs and adequate lighting will be installed to improve visibility and wayfinding for the drivers.”

Construction will be taking place along state Highway 9 near Alma, Colo., and state Highway 285 near Grant, Colo. The chain-up stations locations:

Grant Chain Station, southbound CO 285 from mile marker 208.8 to 209.4.

Alma Chain Station, northbound CO 9 from mile marker 72.1 to 72.7

The chain-up stations will be located in close proximity to the area where chain laws will be in effect. Currently, Colorado chain laws require, “commercial vehicles to have tire chains or an approved traction device in the vehicle from Sept. 1 to May 31 while on the I-70 corridor, from Dotsero (mile marker 133) to Golden (mile marker 259).”

Shoshana Lew, executive director of CDOT, said the chain-up stations are part of the state’s commitment to safety on the roadways.

“CDOT places a high priority on highway projects that help our commercial trucks drive safely along key corridors like CO 9 and 285,” Lew said in a statement. “It is critical that trucks chain up in winter events when Colorado’s chain law is enforced. Chain-up stations provide a safe place for drivers to fit snow chains onto (or off) their truck tires.”

Additionally, CDOT says the new stations will “allow maintenance crews to concentrate on snow removal operations instead of mobilizing equipment to move stranded vehicles that have lost traction out of the way of traffic.”

Phase one of construction will begin at the Grant Chain Station. Because the project will occur off the roadway on the shoulder, traffic delays are not expected. However, CDOT says flaggers will be occasionally needed to guide vehicles through the construction zone. The project – which comes with a $5 million price tag – has an expected completion date of July 2023. LL