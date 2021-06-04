On June 2, the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority announced the overnight closure of the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge, due to construction on the United States portion of the bridge.

Starting June 6, the bridge that connects Ogdensburg, N.Y., to Johnstown, Ontario, will be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily.

Closures are scheduled through Oct. 16. However, the bridge will remain open on July 1, July 5, Sept. 6 and Oct. 11.

The Canada Border Services Agency recommends commercial drivers or travelers entering or exiting Canada use the Thousand Islands Bridge or Seaway International Bridge.

Nonessential travel restrictions between the United States and Canada are still in place. Travelers entering Canada must adhere to COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements mandated by local government. The use of the ArriveCAN app to submit pre-arrival information also is required.

CBSA’s port of entry at Prescott will remain open for administrative and security purposes. Utilizing the least busy port of entry is encouraged. Border wait times are updated via the CanBorder App. Every effort will be made to minimize processing times, said a CBSA news release.

The latest information on the closures can be found on the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority website. LL