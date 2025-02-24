Connecticut expanding wrong-way detection system

The number of traffic fatalities has declined since the installation of 130-plus wrong-way detection systems, according to Connecticut transportation officials.

But it’s still much too high, state transportation committee members said recently.

During the most recent Connecticut Transportation Committee meeting, officials announced an additional 200 wrong-way detection systems will be added to highway entrance and exit ramps across the state.

In 2023, at least a dozen bills were introduced in Connecticut to address wrong-way driving issues. A $20 million wrong-way detection pilot program followed at 16 high-risk locations in the state.

“It is shocking how quickly the number of wrong-way driving incidents has accelerated over these last couple of years, and we need to do more to prevent them,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in 2023. “Reversing this trend requires a comprehensive approach that not only involves infrastructure upgrades using advanced technology but also requires a heightened awareness by drivers every single time they are entering a highway.”

The additional 200 wrong-way driving systems will be covered by the state’s initial wrong-way prevention investment.

“When you look at the wrong-way driver crashes, the vast majority of those on the interstate and those that are fatal are drivers that are under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Connecticut DOT spokesperson Josh Morgan said.

Connecticut commercial motor vehicle enforcement blitz

More than $11,000 in fines were handed out as part of a commercial motor vehicle enforcement effort in Connecticut on Wednesday, Feb. 19, according to a post on the Greenwich Police Facebook page.

The enforcement was conducted by Connecticut DMV Inspectors and the Greenwich PD Traffic Section.

Among the violations underlined by law enforcement were no insurance, driver without a CDL endorsement while driving a commercial motor vehicle and driving with being placed out of service. LL

