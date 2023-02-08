Connecticut bills pursue end to highway use tax

More than a dozen bills offered at the Connecticut statehouse call for the state to eliminate the highway use tax on large trucks. On Jan. 1, the state implemented a use tax on trucks traveling on any Connecticut highway.

The tax is applied to large trucks ranging from Class 8 to Class 13. The per-mile tax rate ranges from 2.5 cents per mile for vehicles weighing 26,000 to 28,000 pounds to 17.5 cents per mile for vehicles weighing more than 80,000 pounds.

The first payment is due by Feb. 28.

Calls for eliminating the tax

The Motor Transport Association of Connecticut has called on state lawmakers to repeal the tax. The group is also weighing its legal options to counter the tax. In the meantime, MTAC’s John Blair says everyone will pay more to help trucking operations counter the tax.

House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora of North Branford added in a news release that the new truck tax “will only further drive up the cost of goods and groceries.”

Connecticut farmers have also advocated for repealing the tax. They cite higher prices on food.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ned Lamont and other supporters say the state needs money from truckers to help maintain Connecticut’s bond rating.

Legislative pursuits

One House bill calls for eliminating the highway use tax and suspending the phase-in of the gas tax following a lengthy tax holiday. The diesel tax was unaffected.

A nine-month gas tax holiday in Connecticut came to end on the first of the year. At that time, the state began phasing back into place the 25-cent excise tax on gas in nickel increments monthly through April.

The bill, HB6069, is in the Joint Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee.

A second bill in the committee would go a step further. HB5128 calls for eliminating the use tax and doing the same to fuel taxes.

There are 13 more House and Senate bills that focus solely on doing away with the highway use tax.

Instead of eliminating the use tax, one more bill from Rep. Candelora would amend the frequency of filing returns.

HB5164 would change the filing frequency requirement from monthly to annually.

The bills are in the Joint Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee. LL

