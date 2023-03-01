ConnectedDeck system folds quickly, uses integrated lightweight decking

Doleco USA has designed a decking system that can be fully deployed in a trailer in just a few minutes, saving enough drivers’ or dock workers’ time to pay for the product in less than a year, the company said.

Doleco showed off its ConnectedDeck system at the Technology and Maintenance Council’s annual meeting in Orlando, Fla.

Like previous double-decking systems used in LTL and other operations, Doleco’s ConnectedDeck adds capacity to a trailer. When it is not needed, it folds up into the ceiling for stowage. Unlike others, the new system is self-contained and does not require use of extra plywood or other deck materials.

ConnectedDeck consists of individual sections of aluminum-alloy framework with an integrated platform that pulls down from the trailer’s ceiling and folds out to form the base for the deck, which is made of a lightweight polypropylene. Supporting framework is secured in Doleco’s LayerLok XP tracks. Each section forms a 4- by 8-foot platform to hold cargo, and the deck’s height above the trailer floor is adjustable.

Each section can be set up in about 13 seconds compared to 4.5 minutes for a typical section of a double-decking system. Springs assist positioning of the framework, and in pushing it back into the ceiling. The resulting time savings can convert to almost $16,000 in annual savings per trailer, said Ralph Abato, president and managing director of Meriden, Conn.-based Doleco.

Installing a ConnectedDeck system in a 53-foot trailer costs $6,000 to $7,000.

More information about ConnectedDeck is at Doleco-usa.com.

Doleco USA is a subsidiary of Dortmund, Germany-based manufacturer Dolezych GmbH & Co. KG, which specializes in rope, lifting, slinging and load securing technology. The U.S. subsidiary was founded in 2013. LL

