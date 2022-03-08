ConMet partners with Carrier, Great Dane on zero-emission reefer trailer

March 8, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

A subsidiary of wheel hub manufacturer ConMet is aiming to perfect a zero-emission reefer trailer. With that target in sight, ConMet eMobility has formed partnerships and supply agreements to promote its PreSet Plus eHub.

The eHub system pairs an in-wheel electric motor with a ConMet PreSet Plus hub assembly, engineered to capture kinetic energy and convert it to electricity, according to a ConMet news release. The electricity is stored in a high-capacity, lightweight battery that sits beneath a trailer, providing the vehicle with auxiliary power. When shared with transport refrigeration units, this regenerative energy is capable of providing zero-emission refrigeration to a fully loaded trailer, eliminating the need for a separate diesel engine and reducing overall fuel consumption.

The need for zero-emission refrigeration technologies is becoming increasingly urgent, the company reported, as states ramp up efforts to reduce refrigeration-related emissions. The California Air Resources Board in late February announced new requirements to transition new reefer units to zero-emission for nitrogen oxide and particulate matter.

In January 2022, ConMet eMobility announced a commercial partnership with Carrier Transicold, which is further expanding its electrification capabilities in North America by leveraging the eHub system. When paired with a Carrier Vector unit, the technology can deliver a zero-emission transport refrigeration solution, ConMet claimed.

The system has already hit the road in California. On March 1, the companies announced an agreement with foodservice distributing giant Sysco Corp. to supply Sysco with a zero-emission refrigeration system as part of a commercial evaluation program. The system has been delivered to Sysco’s Riverside, Calif., site.

ConMet eMobility also reports working with trailer manufacturer Great Dane. Great Dane was the first to specify a pre-configured trailer option for the eHub system.

Braker-maker Meritor also has announced a collaboration agreement with ConMet eMobility to work on a zero-emission refrigerated trailer (not counting the potential impact of refrigerant).

Troy, Mich-based Meritor makes brakes, suspensions and axles, including recently developed electric-powered axles, for medium and heavy trucks.

The Meritor announcement comes on the heels of the February announcement of it being acquired by Columbus, Ind.-based engine maker Cummins Inc. by the end of 2022. Cummins has been on the move recently, also acquiring Jacobs Vehicle Systems and making other moves in recent years.

Vancouver, Wash.-based ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, supplies wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry.

ConMet eMobility was established in 2020 to address the needs and challenges of clean energy technology. It is working toward development of zero-emission commercial vehicles by capturing and regenerating kinetic energy that would otherwise go wasted. LL

Check out other business headlines on Land Line.

 

TBS

Related News

Orange Semi Truck Trailer Rig Hauls Freight

Business

Trucking job growth in February strongest in four years

With nearly two consecutive years of monthly growth, trucking jobs continue to post strong gains, putting the pandemic in the rearview mirror.

By Tyson Fisher | March 04

Trio of new red trucks

Business

New truck sales flat, masking the true story

Flat commercial truck sales data don’t tell the whole story, says analyst firm ACT Research. There’s a backlog that isn’t showing up.

By Land Line Staff | March 03

Daimler Truck, AB Volvo sever Russian business ties

Business

Daimler Truck, AB Volvo sever Russian business ties

Daimler Truck, along with AB Volvo, have slammed the brakes on business in Russia while international sanctions are being imposed.

By Tyson Fisher | March 01

Navistar International

Business

International trucks recalled for wrong color backup lights

Thousands of International trucks are being recalled after Navistar was notified of backup lights that don’t meet the threshold for “white light.”

By Tyson Fisher | February 25