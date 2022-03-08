ConMet partners with Carrier, Great Dane on zero-emission reefer trailer

A subsidiary of wheel hub manufacturer ConMet is aiming to perfect a zero-emission reefer trailer. With that target in sight, ConMet eMobility has formed partnerships and supply agreements to promote its PreSet Plus eHub.

The eHub system pairs an in-wheel electric motor with a ConMet PreSet Plus hub assembly, engineered to capture kinetic energy and convert it to electricity, according to a ConMet news release. The electricity is stored in a high-capacity, lightweight battery that sits beneath a trailer, providing the vehicle with auxiliary power. When shared with transport refrigeration units, this regenerative energy is capable of providing zero-emission refrigeration to a fully loaded trailer, eliminating the need for a separate diesel engine and reducing overall fuel consumption.

The need for zero-emission refrigeration technologies is becoming increasingly urgent, the company reported, as states ramp up efforts to reduce refrigeration-related emissions. The California Air Resources Board in late February announced new requirements to transition new reefer units to zero-emission for nitrogen oxide and particulate matter.

In January 2022, ConMet eMobility announced a commercial partnership with Carrier Transicold, which is further expanding its electrification capabilities in North America by leveraging the eHub system. When paired with a Carrier Vector unit, the technology can deliver a zero-emission transport refrigeration solution, ConMet claimed.

The system has already hit the road in California. On March 1, the companies announced an agreement with foodservice distributing giant Sysco Corp. to supply Sysco with a zero-emission refrigeration system as part of a commercial evaluation program. The system has been delivered to Sysco’s Riverside, Calif., site.

ConMet eMobility also reports working with trailer manufacturer Great Dane. Great Dane was the first to specify a pre-configured trailer option for the eHub system.

Braker-maker Meritor also has announced a collaboration agreement with ConMet eMobility to work on a zero-emission refrigerated trailer (not counting the potential impact of refrigerant).

Troy, Mich-based Meritor makes brakes, suspensions and axles, including recently developed electric-powered axles, for medium and heavy trucks.

The Meritor announcement comes on the heels of the February announcement of it being acquired by Columbus, Ind.-based engine maker Cummins Inc. by the end of 2022. Cummins has been on the move recently, also acquiring Jacobs Vehicle Systems and making other moves in recent years.

Vancouver, Wash.-based ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, supplies wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry.

ConMet eMobility was established in 2020 to address the needs and challenges of clean energy technology. It is working toward development of zero-emission commercial vehicles by capturing and regenerating kinetic energy that would otherwise go wasted. LL

Check out other business headlines on Land Line.